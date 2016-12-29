10 Eventers Who Inspired Us in 2016

Eventers are skilled, tough, determined and passionate, and it’s qualities like these that inspire journalists like us every day. The EN team is honored to follow the journeys of eventers around the world, and we’re excited to bring you our annual list of eventers who inspired us this year. It is by no means a complete list, but here are 10 of our favorite standout stories from 2016.

Phillip Dutton

Phillip Dutton and HND Group’s Mighty Nice bringing home an Olympic medal for the U.S. stands out as one of the highlights of the year for our team. Big Phil and “Happy” performed brilliantly in all three phases, but we still aren’t over their epic save at that corner combination on cross country.

Eventing fans went wild when they won the bronze medal, and their success has been celebrated at events and functions all throughout the fall, inspiring riders of all ages and giving U.S. eventing a confidence boost. Rio was Phillip’s sixth Olympic Games but his first individual medal. We’re still so thrilled for him.

Lauren Billys

Lauren Billys represented Puerto Rico at her first Olympic Games this summer riding the Purdy Syndicate’s Castle Larchfield Purdy. Qualifying for the Olympics as an individual is different than qualifying on a team. The qualification process is based on cumulative points earned during a specific time span, and these points determine who will fill the limited individual spots for non-team countries.

“I’m not going to lie, it was hard, and there was sacrifice,” Lauren said after receiving the news of her qualification. During the Olympics, her determination and positive attitude continued to shine through, and she and Purdy got around the most difficult Olympic cross country course in the modern era. It was a long road to Rio for Lauren but she made the most of it.

Friends of Philippa Humphreys

The sorrow felt after the sudden and tragic death of Philippa Humphreys at the Jersey Fresh International Horse Trials this May will not soon fade, but it was incredibly touching how the eventing family came together to support Philippa’s family and each other through an incredibly sad time.

A YouCaring fund was immediately set up for Philippa’s infant daughter Millie, and more than $100,000 has been raised for her college education. Philippa’s friend Meghan O’Donoghue took Philippa’s horse Rich ‘N Famous into her barn and has continued to compete him in eventing, a job the gelding clearly loves.

Another friend of Philippa’s, Katie Ruppel, won the Philippa Humphreys Advanced division at the Richland Park Horse Trials in August. EN’s Leslie Wylie was on site covering Richland, and she said this was her favorite eventing moment of the whole year: “Katie was a good friend of Philippa’s, as both are Michigan girls, and I thought she showed a lot of grace and courage in that situation.”