12 Days of Christmas: SmartPak Ultimate Turnout Sheet + SmartCookies

The Ultimate Turnout Sheet is SmartPak’s toughest waterproof blanket yet, made from a 1000-denier, heavy-duty nylon that resists rubs and tears, making it the ideal choice for a horse that is tough on blankets. The 10-Year Indestructible Guarantee means that if your horse does manage to destroy the sheet, SmartPak will replace it within 10 years of the purchase date — no questions asked!

SmartPak’s Ultimate Turnout Sheet also features quick-clip front closures that are easily adjustable and make switching out blankets a breeze. Two low-cross surcingles and nylon-elastic leg straps allow for freedom of movement while preventing shifting. The SmartPak Ultimate Turnout Sheet retails at $179.95. Click here to order one for your horse.

Today’s giveaway also includes SmartCookies, which are new for SmartPak this season. These treats are made from a healthy base of coconut meal, beet pulp, alfalfa and flaxseed oil, and are available in two flavors: ChiaMint and Guilt-Free Carrot Cake. The ChiaMint flavor features chia seeds and peppermint, while the Guilt-Free Carrot Cake flavor includes carrots and cinnamon.

The treats are bite-sized and easily fit into the pocket of your breeches or jacket. SmartCookies retail at $12.95 for a 1.5-pound bag and $23.95 for a 3-pound bag. Click here to order tasty SmartCookies for your horse.

