12 Days of Christmas: Tredstep Ireland Medici Tall Boots

We’re into the final stretch of EN’s 12 Days of Christmas! Today we’re giving away a pair of Tredstep Ireland Medici Tall Boots, the newest addition to the popular Renaissance Collection. Designed with artful flair and superb attention to detail, the Medici Tall Boots boast meticulous craftsmanship and are quite simply gorgeous boots.

Made with super soft hand-sourced calfskin leather, the Medici Tall Boots utilize a specialized curve pattern to enhance the natural shape of the leg, creating a close contact fit and a beautiful silhouette. Finished with full-grain leather lining, a high-performing thermo-moulded insole and full-length rear zip, the boots also feature European styling and a zip guard to complete the look.

When Tredstep first introduced the concept of a tall boot that flexes with the rider’s leg, the idea that tall boots could be both comfortable and look stylish become an industry standard. The boots break in quickly and are comfortable enough to wear around the barn while also looking super in the show ring. Click here to read EN’s experience of testing the Medici boots.

The Medici Tall Boots retail at $399 and are available in both dress and field styles. Click here to learn more about the boots, and click here to view the full range of products available from Tredstep Ireland. Enter to win a pair Medici boots using the Rafflecopter widget below. Entries close at midnight EST. Good luck!