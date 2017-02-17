$15,000 Eventing Prix Invitational Returning to Ocala

Mark your calendars for the $15,000 Ocala Horse Properties Eventing Prix Invitational, which will return to Southern Cross Equestrian on March 7 in Ocala, Florida. Now in its fourth year, the 1.30-meter show jumping class, held annually on the Tuesday before Red Hills International Horse Trials begins, has become a highlight of the early spring season.

Attracting top riders from all along the East Coast and even further west, the invitational, hosted by Scott Keach and Max Corcoran, is expected to once again draw large crowds of spectators. Between Marc Donovan returning as the course designer and riders competing in a nail-biting team format, it’s an event you can’t miss.

“The Eventing Prix Invitational is quite simply one of our favorite events every year,” Matt Varney of Ocala Horse Properties said. “The atmosphere is fantastic because it caters to any type of spectator and the show is so well run by Max and Scotty. Everyone should be putting this event on their social calendar.”

The action begins on Monday, March 6 at noon with a $1,000 Warm-Up Class sponsored by Doug Hannum Equine Therapy. All riders entered in the Eventing Prix Invitational can bring up to three horses to compete in this 1.15-meter speed class for $1,000 in prize money.

The Eventing Prix Invitational will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. The team order of go will be drawn the night before the competition, with team captains deciding the order of go within their team. The first round determines the team winners, and the top 10 individuals from the first round will return for a jump-off to decide the overall winner.

The event is free and open to the public, and spectators are encouraged to bring a chair and a picnic. Food and drink will also be available for purchase on the grounds from Humble Pie Pizza and other area vendors.

“We enjoy having everyone at the farm, and it’s a fun day to watch the top international event riders and horses in a festive and educational environment for everyone,” Max said.

VIP tables are also available and include an open bar and food provided by Celebrations Catering. To reserve a VIP table, please contact Max at [email protected]

The event is generously sponsored by Ocala Horse Properties, Peak Performance, Woodman Life, Stella’s Electric, Doug Hannum Equine Therapy and Wordley Martin Equestrian. (Sponsorship opportunities are still available.)

If you can’t be in Ocala to watch the Eventing Prix Invitational live, Joel Wiessner of EQTV Network once again will be live streaming the competition, and you can watch right here on EN. We hope to see you there! Southern Cross is located at 13440 NW Highway 225, Reddick, FL 32686.