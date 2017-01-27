2017 International Eventing Forum to Focus on ‘The Next Generation’

Looking ahead to the future of our sport is the theme of this year’s International Eventing Forum, taking place Feb. 6 at Hartbury College in Gloucester, England.

The annual forum aims to deliver insight, opinion and knowledge beneficial to riders and trainers seeking to up their eventing game. The day is packed with lectures and demonstrations — this recap of the 2016 Forum is a great read even retrospectively!

The 2017 lineup includes:

Morning session:

Tracie Robinson — dressage trainer for Equestrian Team Great Britain

Caroline Moore — FBHS, BE u18 and Junior Team Coach

Alex van Tuyll, Imo Mercer and Zanie King — top class eventing grooms

Diarm Byrne — Equiratings founder

Afternoon session:

Christopher Burton and Sam Griffiths — members of Australia’s bronze medal winning 2016 Rio Olympic Team

Erin Winter -- Badminton’s new course designer

Tickets are £50 in advance or £55 at the door. Discounts are available for students and groups of more than 20. Click here for more info.