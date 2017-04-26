6th Annual Rolex Top Dog Contest, Presented by World Equestrian Brands

By on Apr 26, 2017

Dorsey, one of last year’s Rolex Top Dog contestants. Photo submitted by Robin Corr.

Keep your children on a leash and your dogs in focus! Sniffing, wagging, splashing, napping – and hopefully not chasing Buck Davidson – the pooches will be on parade at Rolex this year, even in the forecasted monsoon! Capture one with your camera in EN’s always popular 6th Annual Rolex Top Dog Contest, presented by World Equestrian Brands!

Here are a couple faves from past years to help you hone in on the hounds:

2015 Top Dog Lincoln in his Land Rover (Land Rover not included in prize).

Claire Ryner’s Macy.

Stephanie Sills’ Aiken

Kaylen Moon’s Tucker

Caitlin O’Shea’s Sophie

The winner will receive:

Contest Details:

Send your puppy pic to [email protected] with the subject line “Rolex Top Dog.” One entry per person.

Deadline: Sunday, April 30, 5 p.m. EST

