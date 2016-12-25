7 Little Girls Freaking Out Because They Got a Horse For Christmas

Combing YouTube for videos of surprise Christmas horses is a much-beloved holiday tradition here at Nation Media. Grab some tissues and cry along!

From squealing to screaming to sobbing to standing frozen in a state of shock, these reactions to getting The Best Present Ever are priceless.

First up, we’ve got the happy weepers:

And the surprised squealer:

And the girl who just can’t stop jumping up and down:

And the one who is stunned speechless:

And last but not least, because you’re never too old to be a horse-crazy little girl:

Merry Christmas. Go Eventing.