79 Horses Move On to Show Jumping at Fair Hill

Seventy-nine horses will move on to show jumping at the Dutta Corp Fair Hill International following this morning’s final horse inspection here in Elkton, Maryland. All 53 horses were accepted in the CCI2*, with no horses sent to the holding box.

In the CCI3*, Tamie Smith’s mount Wembley was sent to the holding box and accepted after re-presenting. Nilson Moreira da Silva’s mount Muggle was not accepted. Clayton Fredericks withdrew FE Ophelia prior to presenting. Twenty-six horses in all will move forward in the CCI3*.

CCI2* show jumping starts at 10 a.m. EST, with the entire field jumping in reverse order. CCI3* show jumping starts at 1 p.m. EST. Stay tuned to find out which pairs will be crowned the USEF National CCI3* and CCI2* Champions!

Fair Hill: Website, Schedule, CCI Live Scores, YEH Final Scores, EN’s Coverage, EN’s Twitter, EN’s Instagram