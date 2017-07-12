Aachen Entry List Goes Live, Includes Two Americans

The entry list for CHIO Aachen CICO3* went live this morning, a star-studded lineup of 40 combinations from 10 countries. The U.S. has sent both teams and individuals in the past and this year will be fielding the latter, with two American eventers competing as individuals at the event as we reported last week:

Hannah Sue Burnett (The Plains, Va.) with Jacqueline Mars’ RF Demeter , a 2002 Oldenburg mare

Lauren Kieffer (Middleburg, Va.) with Team Rebecca, LLC’s Veronica, a 2002 Dutch Warmblood mare

Both riders are stationed in the UK this summer, and we look forward to cheering them on at Aachen!

Elsewhere on the roster it looks to be quite the showdown. Hometeam Germany is trotting out its A-squad of Michael Jung and La Biosthetique Sam FBW, Sandra Auffarth and Opgun Louvo, Ingrid Klimke and Horseware Hale Bob OLD, and Josefa Sommer and Hamilton 24. Josefa is a the rookie of the team and a name less familiar to those of us on this side of the pond, but she and Hamilton 24 have had some very respectable results at the three-star level, most recently including an 11th place finish in the extremely competitive Luhmühlen CIC3* last month.

Aachen is an important competition for riders seeking to secure a place on their country’s team for the European Championships later this summer, but it’s also a fierce team competition in and of itself. In addition to Germany, the nations of Australia, France, Great Britain and New Zealand are all sending good-looking four-rider squads; Ireland and Sweden are fielding teams of three. Belgium, the Netherlands and the U.S. will be represented by individual riders only.

CHIO Aachen, held July 14-23 in Aachen, Germany, is a five-discipline competition. A group of 18 athletes will represent the U.S. including full teams for the FEI Nations Cup show jumping and dressage divisions. In addition to our two eventers, two additional dressage athlete-and-horse combinations, four vaulters, and one four-in-hand combined driver will contest individual competition.

Aachen CICO3* eventing takes place July 21-22, with dressage and show jumping on Friday followed by cross country on Saturday.

