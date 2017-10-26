All American Combinations Pass First Horse Inspection at Pau

63 horse and rider combinations trotted up as the sun rose over Pau this morning, and all 63 – including our three American combinations – passed and will go on to dressage, despite holds for Ben Hobday‘s Lawless Lil and Laurence Hunt‘s Wie Donna’s Niieuwmoed.

Both Buck Davidson and Copper Beach and Allie Knowles and Sound Prospect will do their dressage this afternoon, while Boyd Martin and Crackerjack will compete tomorrow morning. We’ll also be following US-based Kiwi Joe Meyer, who rides Clip Clop this afternoon.

Today’s times are as follows:

Buck Davidson and Copper Beach: 3.30pm local time/9.30am EST

Joe Meyer and Clip Clop: 3.59pm local time/9.59am EST

Allie Knowles and Sound Prospect: 5.31pm local time/11.31am EST

You can follow along on the Pau website or Facebook page, where all the action will be livestreamed, and be sure to keep an eye on EN, where we’ll be bringing you updates and news across the competition!

Les 4 Etoiles de Pau: Website and Live Stream, Schedule, Entries, Scoring