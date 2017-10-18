All North American Horses Pass First Horse Inspection at Le Lion; French Horse Spun

Tiana Coudray (USA) and G. Photo by Tilly Berendt.
The first horse inspection took place in a blaze of sunshine at the FEI World Breeding Championships at Le Lion d’Anger today. All four North American combinations passed — despite a hold for Liz Halliday-Sharp and Cooley Quicksilver — and although some of the youngsters’ interpretation of the word ‘trot’ left much to be desired, it was largely uneventful. One French horse, Absinthe du Loir, who was to contest the seven-year-old championship with Fabrice Saintemarie, was not accepted.
The dressage will commence tomorrow at 8:40 a.m. local time/2:40 a.m. EST with the guinea pig test, ridden by Heloise le Guern. Mike Winter and Center will ride for Canada at 9 a.m. local time/3 a.m. EST, and Liz Halliday-Sharp and Cooley Quicksilver will hit the centreline at 9:14 a.m./3.14 a.m. EST. Tiana Coudray will be one of the last to contest the six-year-old class tomorrow, riding at 11.41 a.m./7.71 a.m. EST.
We’ll be bringing you all the action — and some behind-the-scenes glimpses — as it happens, so stay tuned for some #ENonTour madness!
Go Eventing — or should we say Aller Eventing?
Tiana Coudray and G. Photo by Tilly Berendt.
