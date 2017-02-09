American Pharoah’s Full Brother Was Born Last Night & He’s Adorbs

Hot off the internet presses: a full brother to Triple Crown winner American Pharoah has been born at Summer Wind Farm in Kentucky!

Sired by Pioneerof the Nile out of Littleprincessemma, this little bay colt was born overnight. Whether they go on to win racing’s “Grand Slam” or retire off the track to start a second career as sporthorses, every Thoroughbred starts out the same: a wobbly-legged little foal sticking close to his mother’s side.

Littleprincessemma just had a full brother to American Pharoah. She delivered a beautiful bay colt by Pioneer of the Nile at approximately 1:40 am. Mare and foal are doing well. Welcome to the world little one! #summerwind #americanpharoah Posted by Karen Bailey on Wednesday, February 8, 2017

One of my favorite sayings, "fall down seven times, stand up eight!" Life is full of ups and downs, even when you are American Pharoah's full brother. Moments like this make it all worthwhile. ❤️ #littleprincessemma Posted by Karen Bailey on Thursday, February 9, 2017

Littleprincessemma and the full brother to American Pharoah. #inlove #obsessed Posted by Karen Bailey on Thursday, February 9, 2017

Obviously there is no guarantee that lightning could strike twice and that this colt is destined to inherit his brother’s incredible legacy… but wouldn’t it be great if it did? Until we find out, best wishes to this little colt and his connections.

