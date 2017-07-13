Announcing the 2017 EN Blogger Contest Final Four

After a hard-fought battle, we’re excited to announce the victors of the 7th Annual EN Blogger Contest’s round 2 assignment, which asked the finalists to examine how we can make eventing more appetizing, engaging and understandable to the mainstream public.

Congratulations to our final four:

Tilly Berendt

Amber Leone

Andrew Palmer

Renee Wright

We will publish their round 2 assignments over the next few days, so keep checking back to read more from Tilly, Amber, Andrew and Renee.

They will now be hard at work on their final round assignment:

The hot topic of the summer is which U.S. venue will be awarded the world’s seventh CCI4* — Great Meadow in The Plains, Virginia or Fair Hill in Elkton, Maryland. Offer your own research and analysis as to which venue you think should be awarded the CCI4*. Share your thoughts in an interesting, funny, informative and creative way.

Their final entries are due Wednesday, July 19 at midnight EST. Good luck to the final four!