Announcing the 7th Annual EN Blogger Contest Finalists!

The 7th Annual Eventing Nation Blogger Contest drew its usual massive number of entries, and the chinchillas judging panel narrowed the submissions to eight finalists. This is an international contest that once again attracted attention from all over the world, and we have to thank everyone who took the time to enter.

We will be publishing the finalists’ first round entries over the next week, so be sure to keep checking back to EN. Give us your feedback in the comments, and please offer your encouragement and support to the finalists! We hope you enjoy their creativity, insight and love of the sport.

Without further ado, congratulations to the finalists:

Rebecca Barber

Tilly Berendt

Madelyn Floyd

Amber Leone

Amy Nelson

Drew Palmer

Jolynn Wagner

Renee Wright

Now our finalists will be hard at work on their round two submission. Here’s the prompt:

Eventing has been approved for inclusion in the Olympics through 2024 under an altered format, but the sport still faces uphill battles both in the U.S. and abroad. What can we do to make eventing more appetizing, engaging and understandable to the mainstream public? Share your ideas in an interesting, funny, informative and creative way.

Entries are due Wednesday, July 5 at midnight EST. Good luck to all the finalists! Go Eventing.