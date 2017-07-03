SmartPak: Ask a Non-Rider, Dressage Part 2

After watching a few weeks’ worth of the latest interpretation of SmartPak‘s Ask a Non-Rider series, I think I can safely say that this is one of my favorites. Yes, I laugh at “If Horses Were People” and the early version of “Ask a Non-Rider,” but listening to the non-horsey SmartPakers get free rein (pun intended) to narrate a riding video is just golden.

The dream team of Ty, Brandan and Tony are back to take on the dressage video — we first saw them narrate a comical “oh crap” jumping moment a few weeks back, but their take on dressage might just take the cake.

As riders, we may forget sometimes how much our lives are enriched by our relationships with non-riders, even if they’re based entirely on comedy. SmartPak, thank you for reminding us how much fun it is to foster these relationships.

Also, we’d definitely like to hire all three of these guys as announcers for our next show. That would definitely add a whole new element to the day.

