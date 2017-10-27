Autumn Leaves and Mountain Views: Virginia Horse Trials Kicks Off with First Horse Inspection

The Virginia CCI/CIC and Horse Trials at the Virginia Horse Center kicked off Thursday afternoon with the first horse inspection for the CCI* and CCI2*. The sun shone brilliantly and the trees are all decorated with cozy reds and yellows of Autumn. While the crisp air led to more than a few airs above the ground, the horses looked fit and ready for the fall three-day they’ve prepped for all summer.

It’s going to be a busy week for the crew here at VHT, as 560 horses are eventing over the next three days. That includes around 100 FEI horses in the CIC*, CCI*, CCI2* plus the Area II Championships for Beginner Novice through Intermediate and friendly Area II Adult Rider and Intercollegiate Team Challenges.

“We are thrilled at the numbers for this event and for our ability to offer so many levels, team challenges and championship courses. This kind of response means we are meeting the needs of our riders and making the right kind of upgrades,” VHT Organizer Andy Bowles said.

“We are very proud of what we have to offer at this facility and honored to be a destination event for amateurs and professionals in both the spring and fall. We look forward to continuing to make progress and add to the already extensive features in place here for eventers.”

Check out the photo gallery of the first horse inspection below and stay tuned for more from VHT all weekend.

Looking for more competition pictures? Brant Gamma is this event’s official photographer!

Virginia CCI, CIC & H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

[Virginia Horse Trials to Host 560 Horses at October CCI & Horse Trials]