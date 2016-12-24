Best of HN: An Equestrian Christmas Carol Collection

It’s a time-honored Horse Nation holiday tradition to gather ’round the tack room, dole out the eggnog and partake in some Christmas caroling — equestrian style. Here are a few of our favorite tunes:

O Come All Ye Horse Poor

(to the tune of “O Come All Ye Faithful”)

O come all ye horse-poor

Broke and without money

O come ye, o come ye and look at your bills.

Come, let us count them, figure up the total:

O here is your board bill

And here is your farrier

And here is your vet bill,

The greatest of all!

(Full lyrics here)

George Morris Is Coming To Town

(to the tune of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”)

You better watch out

You better not cry

Better not pout

I’m telling you why

George Morris is coming to town.

He’s watching your horse

And checking it twice:

You’re gonna find out if

it’s really that nice.

George Morris is coming to town.

(Full lyrics here)

What Shoe Is This

(to the tune of “What Child Is This”)

What shoe is this which I have found

out in the muddy pasture?

It must have fallen off someone,

which means the hoof’s a disaster.

Why, why must you play all day

And rip your shoes off all the way?

Now, now I must find the one

who’s left this shoe behind them.

(Full lyrics here)

Bed the Stalls

(to the tune of “Deck the Halls”)

Bed the stalls with bales of shavings!

Fa la la la la, la la la la

Even though your back is aching

Fa la la la la, la la la la

When you’re done, the horses will poop

Fa la la, la la la, la la la

Just one more thing for you to scoop.

Fa la la la la la, la la la la!

(Full lyrics here)

Gray Show Horse

(to the tune of “White Christmas”)

I’m dreaming of a gray show horse

Because I bathed him yesterday.

The show’s today,

so will he stay

as clean and bright as I pray?

(Full lyrics here)

Horses Loose

(to the tune of “Jingle Bells”)

Dashing through the snow

With a grain bucket in my hand

Down the road I go

This ain’t what I had planned!

The hoof prints lead this way

I hope I’m on the trail

Was that a distant neigh?

And a flash of waving tail?

Oh, horses loose, horses loose

Horses over there

Oh what fun it is to chase

Your horses everywhere!

Horses loose, horses loose

Horses can’t be found

Oh how much I love to chase

My horses all around.

(Full lyrics here)

It Came Completely From Nowhere

(to the tune of “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear”)

It came completely from nowhere

That giant, enormous buck.

And now I’m lying here on the ground —

Yes, this would be my luck.

My horse was schooling oh so well,

just perfect in every way.

But then he arched his back and bucked

And left me here to stay.

(Full lyrics here)