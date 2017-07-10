Best of HN: The Idea of Order – Sensible Cars

Presented by:

Medium duty trucks: because who wants to drive one of those littler roller-skate cars anyhow? I would also argue that having a truck that could likely pull your entire house off its foundation is hugely sensible since you never know what sort of trailer you may want to haul (The Husband loves this sort of logic). Wouldn’t want to be caught under powered.

Morgane Schmidt Gabriel is a 33-year-old teacher/artist/dressage trainer/show announcer/ who still hasn’t quite decided what she wants to be when she grows up. A native Floridian, she now lives in Reno, NV, where she’s been able to confirm her suspicion that snow is utterly worthless. Though she has run the gamut of equestrian disciplines, her favorite is dressage. She was recently able to complete her USDF bronze and silver medals and is currently working on her gold. Generally speaking her life is largely ruled by Woody, a 14.2 hand beastly quarter horse, Willie, a now beastly 7-year-old Dutch gelding, and Stormy, her friend’s nearly all white paint gelding with a penchant for finding every mud hole and pee spot in existence. Visit her website at www.theideaoforder.com.