Best of JN: Jessica Springsteen Adds Magnificent Chestnut Mare to String

Jessica Springsteen announced earlier this week that she has officially added Volage du val Henry to her string after spending the summer getting to know the mare and dabbling around the European circuit together.

So excited to welcome Volly to the team! 🤗❤️❤️ A post shared by Jessica Springsteen (@jessicaspringsteen) on Oct 14, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

The eight-year-old Selle Francais mare came to Jessica through Edwina Tops-Alexander, who had the ride on the mare through the 2016 season before taking time off for her pregnancy. “Volly” then went to Alberto Zorzi of Italy along with the rest of Edwina’s string, and he successfully campaigned the mare around Europe through the winter season and early spring, from young horse classes all the way through CSI 5* divisions.

Jessica starting taking the mare into a few classes here and there starting in May, and the two had strong finishes, including five top ten finishes. They took fourth in a CSI 2* class in Valkenswaard their first weekend out together, and a fourth place finish in July in a 1.45m young horse class.

Another clear round 🙌🏻🇺🇸 #Volly – Jessica Springsteen, #TeamSpringsteen, Esther Bukkems, @jossanelia Posted by Nic Roldan on Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Volly came up the show jumping ranks under the watchful eye of Ronan Lerat of France, who premiered the mare in the FEI ranks in early 2015 and handed the mare off to Edwina in mid 2016. Even early on, she showed a great deal of spitfire and talent.

The mare was bred in Switzerland by Ms. Helene Amar and she has simply extraordinary bloodlines. (Sire: Quidam de Revel SF, Dam: Cassina, Sire of Dam: Cassini I.) Unquestionably, she was born to jump, and appears to have the personality and character to match.

We always love seeing a fiery chestnut mare out on the circult doing her thing, and we think she’ll prove to be a lovely match for the talented rock heiress. Congratulations to Team Springsteen on your new acquisition, and Go Jumping!