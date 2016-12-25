Best of JN: Last Minute Gift Idea – Make a USEF Donation in Honor of a Horse, Friend or Hero

Gladstone, NJ – Dec. 20, 2016 – Honor your favorite equestrian this holiday season with a donation to the USET Foundation. It could be an Olympian, your child, your coach, friend or that first pony that got you started. It is the love of horses and equestrian sport that brings us together and the pride we feel for our United States Equestrian Teams when we hear our national anthem played. The USET Foundation will send a letter to the person you honor letting them know of your gift in their name.

As our United States Equestrian Team athletes and horses prepare for an intense season of competition in the new year, your donation will help provide the resources our athletes need to continue to be competitive against the best in the world.

A tax-deductible year-end gift will pave the way for many more wins in 2017 and help the Team accomplish many goals including training and preparation for the 2018 World Equestrian Games that will be held on home soil in Tryon, North Carolina. Your generosity will continue to help our athletes shape their place in high performance equestrian sport.

Become part of the team by donating in honor of your favorite equestrian or horse this holiday season. Click hereto make a gift to the USET Foundation and join the team for 2017!

