Blenheim wrap

Piggy French is smiling after winning the Blenheim CCI3*

I can’t believe my two weeks in the UK are over. It has been fun,exciting and incredibly busy. I have been to two very different Horse Trials in that time. Burghley is world-class, big, scary and also extremely friendly. The crew there are brilliant and work hard to bring the best possible event to the world.

Blenheim was another world. A smaller scale than Burghley, but friendly, world class and some amazing competitors on the future four star horses for the world. We had 14 Nations represented.

Tiana just after finishing her clear jumping round

Team USA has had an amazing couple of weeks. For me last week Neville and Boyd were the stars but this week Tiana Coudray finally had her moment in the sun. She finished on dressage score in a field of 97 where only 71 completed and only four others managed to finish on their dressage marks.

Both Tiana and Ringwood Magister glowed all weekend and the emotion she showed after jumping clear was palpable. This pair haven’t had a good run and today they mended some painful memories. I heard Bettina Hoy reflecting on her recent past and saying that this moment is one she will savor following the pain and stress.

Three very happy ladies triumphing over a strong field

Clark Montgomery finished in fifth after moving up 7 places with a clear jumping round when there were few in the top 10. Will Faudree also moved up from 27th after dressage to 8th place. Will, Clark and Tiana showed that the event is won after a consistently good three days not just a good round in one of the phases.

After an eventful drive from Blenheim to Heathrow Airport, I’m against the clock so shall stop talking and leave you with some of the action.

How is that for scope?

Will Faudree on fire!

Tiana and Ringwood Magister

Piggy

Will Faudree and a very happy Sara Ike

The girls behind the Kiwi success, the Grooms

Pretty cool rug

Congratulations to Team Japan on their Olympic qualification

Full results are here, I will see you all at the end of tomorrow.

Yours in Eventing,

ESJ