British Eventing TV: Watch the Baileys Jumping and Style Championship Live

Looking for a relaxing way to spend your Sunday? Grab another cup of coffee and watch the Baileys Jumping and Style Competition live from Hartpury College. Thanks to British Eventing TV you can watch the live stream right here on Eventing Nation starting at 11:30 a.m EST.

The JAS competition is a pre-season indoor event that gives eventers the chance to compete during the winter months in preparation for the upcoming season. This is the last of 12 JAS competitions this winter and serves as the Series Championship.

A JAS course features a combination of cross country and show jumping fences from BE90 (3’0″ max height) through Novice level (3’7″ max height, 3’9″ for the Championship). Competitors receive a score for style and technique that is then converted to penalty points and added to any jumping penalties picked up during the round to determine the final score.

JAS Championship: [Website] [Ride Times] [Entry List]