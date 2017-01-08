Buck Davidson Cleans House at Ocala Winter I

Buck Davidson made the most of his Intermediate rides at Ocala Winter I, presented by The Brian Cox Farm Team, this weekend, finishing first and second and also sixth in the Open Intermediate to kick off his 2017 show season.

Buck and Carlevo, a 10-year-old Holsteiner gelding, added 1.2 time to his weekend score to win the Open Intermediate on a score of 26.6. Buck also piloted the stallion Halimey to a second place finish on the wings on a double clear cross country run to open up the pipes today. Halimey starts his season on a final score of 29.6, moving up from fifth overnight.

Leslie Law and Tre de Kernat, who most recently finished ninth in the CIC3* at Ocala Jockey Club in November, moved from sixth into third overall on a score of 31.3, adding nothing to their dressage score for a solid beginning to the year.

Leslie and Voltaire de Tre as well as Danielle Ditching Busbee and Fernhill Allure also held onto their overnight leads on today’s cross country in the Intermediate Horse and Intermediate Rider division, respectively.

Sable Giesler also was able to defend her lead in the Open Preliminary aboard Devil Munchkin, who picked up a top 15 finish in the CCI2* at Ocala Jockey Club to cap off their 2016 season. Katlyn Hewson and Fernhill Cascum Marco broke their original tie for third to finish second thanks to a double clear run today, followed by Woodge Fulton and Brave New World, who moved up two to take third overall.

Our good friend, The Horse Pesterer, is back out and about in Ocala this year and has busily been uploading his first videos of the new year to his YouTube channel. You can catch up with the Ocala action here, and we can’t wait to get this season up and running in earnest.

Ocala Winter I: [Website][Ride Times][Live Scores]