Calling All Organizers: Submit Your Winter Riding Opportunities!

Just because the competition season has ended and we’ve hauled out the heavy blankets and winter breeches doesn’t mean we aren’t looking for some horsey activities to tide us over until the spring events begin.

So we’ve got good news! For the winter we’re reviving What’s Happening, EN’s guide to lessons, clinics, schooling shows, indoor schooling rounds, tack swaps, you name it.

We’re looking for organizers to send us the details of their riding and educational opportunities occurring in December, January or February to include in our weekly posting of What’s Happening.

It’s free to post a listing. Just email the date, location, contact information and any other details to [email protected]. (Note: This is a list generated solely from submissions. If no one sends us the details of your event, it won’t be included.)

Here’s a (real!) example:

Jan. 4: Dressage Clinic in Brookeville, MD: Susan Graham White will be back at A Bit Better Farm (Brookeville, MD) on Wednesday, January 4th. Lessons are 45-minute private lessons and will be $130 per lesson. We typically ride from about 12:15pm until 7:30pm (so plenty of time for the after school/work folks). When you sign up, please be sure to let me know if you have any time constraints. Remember that Susan is a licensed judge, so if you want, you can bring your dressage tests and have a fix-a-test type lesson. If you want to learn more about Susan, click here. I am encouraging, but not requiring, everyone to sign up via EventClinics this year, and you can find all of the details here. As always, auditing is encouraged and always FREE!

We’ll publish the first roundup of listings later this week so get those emails in!