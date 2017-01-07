Chilli Morning Retiring to Become Britain’s Most Eligible Eventing Bachelor

Having nothing left to prove in his career as an event horse, William Fox-Pitt’s incredible partner Chilli Morning is now moving on to the next phase of his life, retiring to stand at stud for his first full season.

Chilli Morning needs no introduction, but we’ll give him a brief one anyway. William Fox-Pitt campaigned the now 17-year-old Brandenburg stallion (Phantomic X Koralle, by Kolibri), bred in Germany by Rainer Schicketanz and owned by Christopher Stone, to tremendous success at the 4* Championship level. The pair’s accolades include claiming individual bronze and team silver at WEG in 2014, winning Badminton CCI4* in 2015 and, for his swan song, finishing 12th at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

“Chilli’s” home will be West Kingston Stud, located just four miles south of his Badminton stomping grounds in the Cotswold countryside. He’s not new to the breeding thing, but 2017 will mark his first full season at stud.

His offspring are already following in their father’s footsteps. The youngsters have earned Elite and First Premium scores at BEF Futurity evaluations; Pentire Chilli Edge holds the record for the highest score ever in the eventing section, having been awarded a 9.46 as a foal in 2013. Older offspring are holding their own in international competition — a few examples:

Chillis Gem, winner at Intermediate and 7th at Le Lion 7-year-old World Championships in 2016

Jalapeno, winner at the CIC2* level, completed Blenheim CIC3* in 2016

Chilli Knight, winner at Novice and 3rd at the Gatcombe CIC* at age 6

Wickstead Kangaroo, 2nd at the Gatcombe CIC*

King Robert II, winner at Novice and 5th at Bicton CIC*

Stateside Chilli offspring include West Coast eventer Andrea Baxter’s Coronado, a 2-year-old colt out of Andrea’s former Rolex mount Estrella –it looks like he inherited some good genes and will be an exciting one to watch for the future! Click here to check out out EN’s story on Andrea and her breeding program.

Want a Chilli baby? Breeding is available via fresh, chilled and frozen semen — visit the West Kingston Stud website here (not yet updated with Chilli Morning breeding info but check back soon) or Facebook page here.