Competition is Underway at Hagyard MidSouth Three-Day Event & Team Challenge

It’s a crisp, blue-skied autumn day at the 2017 Hagyard MidSouth Three-Day Event & Team Challenge, where competitors have gathered to contest the USEF CCI1* and CCI1*-JR/YR Eventing National Championships at the Kentucky Horse Park. In addition, the event features classic format Prelim and Training as well as Beginner Novice through Prelim horse trials divisions and a team competition, too.

All CCI1*,CCI1*-JR/YR, P3D and T3D horses presented at yesterday’s first horse inspection passed the jog. We’re glad to see a supportive showing in the P3D and T3D divisions, which have 12 and 29 entries respectively.

Dressage began this morning for the 36-horse CCI1* division. Andrew Walker and Aces Baby, an 8-year-old Irish Sport Horse owned by Jonathan Brandt, hold the lead at the lunch break on a score of 45.3. There is currently a two-way tie for second between Beth Perkins with her own Handsome Harry and Andrew Walker with Alston Kerr’s Sbt Barolo. There are another CCI1* 17 horses still to compete this afternoon, with CCI1*-JR/YR dressage set to begin at 1 p.m. — keep an eye on live scores here.

Best of luck to all competitors as we look ahead to an exciting weekend!

