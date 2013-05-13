Crocodile Dundee Zachary

Aussie Rules: Zach Brandt and Cavallino Koala Bear on XC

Zach Brandt is an ambitious young man and not one content to rely on mere talent, horse power and hopefully good fortune to propel him into the lofty heights of the US Championship squads. Having acquired a taste for High Performance courtesy of the U25 Training Sessions with David O’Connor this spring, and already reaping the rewards – to wit his recent, impressive result in the Jersey Fresh CCI*** – Zach did his homework and realised that nearly half of last year’s US London Olympics Team were native Australians, and so he came to Eventing Nation at Jersey Fresh with breaking news…..

http://youtu.be/dNtHiCOUu18

Obviously a brave man of many talents, we’re hoping that Zach will follow the lead of Phillip and Boyd and choose to ride for the Stars and Stripes also. Thanks for sharing the news, Zach and Congratulations on an awesome East Coast Weekend! Go Left Coast Eventing!