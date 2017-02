Where there are horse people, there are dogs — and we love showing them off! Here’s your latest batch of canine Instagram pics, plus a few other assorted friendly barnyard creatures because we’re equal opportunity like that.

Be sure to tag your ‘Grams with #DogsOfEN for inclusion in a future edition!

I seem to be making a habit of ending up with dog proof horses XD #eventerproblems #ISH #funnyanimals A video posted by Zara Flores-Kinney (@thefeanarion) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:17am PST

Cross-country walks are the best. #dogsofen #eventing #jrt A photo posted by Claire-Cumbee (@clairecumbee17) on Feb 8, 2017 at 5:32am PST

Truck salesman laughed when I said a bench seat was non-negotiable. 'I know,' he said. 'You farm girls and your dogs.' A photo posted by Fine Idea Farm (@fineideafarm) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:24am PST

Snow bunny #adogslife #dogsofEN A video posted by Samantha Bergin (@sasabergin) on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:20pm PST

Horse shows are exhausting! #ineedanap #dogsofen #piginablanket #bassethoundsofinstagram A photo posted by TheAdventuresofOticusMaximus (@theadventuresofoticusmaximus) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

2 of my favorites ❤️ #ottb #jrt #dogsofEN A photo posted by Ashley Betz (@ashbetz) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:09pm PST

When your dad's dog, Foxy, has mad cross country skills! #foxythedog #wishmydogwasahorse #nofear #dogsofen A video posted by Elisa Wallace (@wallaceeventing) on Feb 1, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

can you spot the #dogsofen on the way to his first horseshow #sportingdaysfarm and yes my dressage saddle is falling #eventerproblems A photo posted by TheAdventuresofOticusMaximus (@theadventuresofoticusmaximus) on Feb 5, 2017 at 9:35am PST

Ruby thinks deep cleaning tack is exhausting. #eventerproblems #dogsofen A photo posted by Kate Drake (@katedrakevt) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:28pm PST

When your horse and your dog like to share the beet pulp and everyone ends up with slop on their face #eventerproblems A photo posted by Erin Gallagher (@flyingbequestrian) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:54pm PST

Pi gave Ruby a new hair do when he decided he was done with her trying to share his grain. She's totally fine but has learned a lesson I've been trying to teach her (I've been yelling at her to leave him alone while eating) and just a little squirrelly. – #eventerdog #eventerproblems A photo posted by Kate Drake (@katedrakevt) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:03pm PST

And … a bonus cat and a pig for good measure:

Go Eventing.