#DogsOfEN: Noah’s Bark

Apr 23, 2017

Stables are often home to a menagerie of animals, including the occasional uninvited guest.

Had a surprise guest while organizing blankets today! 🐍😨#eventingsunnyfl #eventerproblems

We see you creepin’, little raccoon guy. And of course there are the usual suspects, like cats …

… the unusual suspects, like this pig on a leash …

.. and dogs poorly disguised as other animals. We’re on to your tricks, Woody!

Happy Easter from the Liedle Clan!!! #woodythewonderdog #DogsofEN #dogsofinstgram

Now back to your regularly scheduled canine programming:

#radar agrees on how to finish the day. #eventerproblems #dawntodark Great day of rides and lessons!

Aww , he loves his horses #jackrussellsofinstagram #jrtsofinstagram #dogsofen #ottb #chestnutmare

Relaxing at our first XC clinic of the year! #sheltie #mazda #dogsofen #eventing #thoroughbred

I followed the horse for 3 miles today! can you spot me? #bassethound #basset #bassethoundsofinstagram #babythoroughbred #eventer #eventing #trailride #dogsofen

#springtime #picnic lunch with Nova <3

Horse Show Sheppy #barndog #germanshepherd #gsd #dogsofinstgram #instadog #dogsofen

Just a dog enjoying a stick on a beautiful day! #labsofinstagram #dogsofen #macydog

@mereward82 is my new cross country partner! #bassethound, #dogsofen #eventing #bassethoundsofinstagram #basset

Barn dog is supposed to be white. #dogsofen

Go Dogs of Eventing.

