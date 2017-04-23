DogsOfEN: Noah’s Bark

Stables are often home to a menagerie of animals, including the occasional uninvited guest.

Had a surprise guest while organizing blankets today! 🐍😨#eventingsunnyfl #eventerproblems A post shared by Zoe Crawford (@crawfordeventing) on Jan 15, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

When the barn pests are bold enough to have a staring contest with you. #eventerproblems #rockyraccoon #thatsnotabarncat A post shared by @westwindstudio on Apr 6, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

We see you creepin’, little raccoon guy. And of course there are the usual suspects, like cats …

What is it with barn cats and horse trailers?? #lifewithhorses #equestrianlife #eventerproblems #barncats A post shared by @camelias2009 on Mar 26, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

… the unusual suspects, like this pig on a leash …

.. and dogs poorly disguised as other animals. We’re on to your tricks, Woody!

Happy Easter from the Liedle Clan!!! #woodythewonderdog #DogsofEN #dogsofinstgram A post shared by Erin Liedle (@erinliedle) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

Now back to your regularly scheduled canine programming:

It’s the flying squirrel! Stay tuned for a special IG announcement #flyingsquirrel #dogsofinstagram #dogsofen #chihuahua #chihuahuasofinstagram A post shared by Sally (@sallyrsen) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Betsy practicing her canter half pass while Kramer practices his centerline #pugsofinstagram #ottb #horsenation #eventerproblems #eventersofinstagram A post shared by Katie Malensek (@kmalensek) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

#radar agrees on how to finish the day. #eventerproblems #dawntodark Great day of rides and lessons! A post shared by Lisa Bauman (@austineventing) on Apr 5, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

We love a cozy road trip #eventerproblems #SHEheadshome #dogseverywhere #roadtrip #teamSHE #Copperline #professionaldrivers A post shared by Sinead Halpin (@halpinsinead) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

Aww , he loves his horses #jackrussellsofinstagram #jrtsofinstagram #dogsofen #ottb #chestnutmare A post shared by Paige (@coldspringeventing) on Mar 26, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

If there’s a better picture to capture their relationship I haven’t found it #brothersfromothermothers #plzgoaway #dogsofen A post shared by Rachael Ann (@ralene2) on Mar 28, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

Hody and Groot are both water dogs but they like it in different forms. #hody #gitthatwater #dogsofen #dogsoﬁnstagram #groot A post shared by Helen Bird (@nelehdrib) on Apr 1, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Relaxing at our first XC clinic of the year! #sheltie #mazda #dogsofen #eventing #thoroughbred A post shared by Jodi Leanne (@jodi_leanne) on Apr 1, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

Driving home from Camperdown HT through the sleet and rain and the truck dog has made himself comfortable. #heeler #heelergram #blueheelersofinstagram #truckdog #dogsofen #eventing #eventingdog A post shared by Stacey Briggs (@stacey_briggs_eventing) on Apr 9, 2017 at 2:43am PDT

#springtime #picnic lunch with Nova <3 A post shared by @elenamaelove on Apr 9, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Horse Show Sheppy #barndog #germanshepherd #gsd #dogsofinstgram #instadog #dogsofen A post shared by Hillary M. (@equestrianathart) on Apr 9, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

Just a dog enjoying a stick on a beautiful day! #labsofinstagram #dogsofen #macydog A post shared by Lizzie Sauter (@lizzie_sauter) on Apr 9, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

Watching Doctor Who and getting in some cuddles with this dingus before I go back to work #day7inarow #stillhaveonemore #dontmakemeadult #dogsofen A post shared by Rachael Ann (@ralene2) on Apr 12, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

Maggie helping me get cleaned up and organized today #maggiethedog #dogsofinstagram #barndogsofinstagram #dogsofen #jackrussell #jrt A post shared by Colleen Nolan (@nolancolleen) on Apr 12, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

Made a flower box this morning… Mako thought it was great fun #thisiswhyicanthavenicethings #heelerlife #swipernoswiping #eventerlife #dogsofen #diyhorsejumps A post shared by Ashley Loeffelholz (@amloeffelholz) on Apr 13, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

@mereward82 is my new cross country partner! #bassethound, #dogsofen #eventing #bassethoundsofinstagram #basset A post shared by TheAdventuresofOticusMaximus (@theadventuresofoticusmaximus) on Mar 18, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Barn dog is supposed to be white. #dogsofen A post shared by @colleenrutledgeeventing on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

Go Dogs of Eventing.