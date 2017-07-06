DogsOfEN: Parade of Pups

Where there are horse people, there are dogs — and we love showing them off. Here’s your latest batch of canine Instagram pics — plus, as always, a few honorable mentions!

Be sure to tag your ‘Grams with #DogsOfEN for inclusion in a future edition.

Love this pic @southernreinsriding took of Mako supervising my lesson last week! #dogsofen #australiancattledog #blueheeler #hereallyjustwantstorideonthegolfcart A post shared by Ashley Loeffelholz (@amloeffelholz) on May 24, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

95? No probs for this eventing puppy! #horsesofinstagram #eventersofinstagram #eventinglife #eventingproblems #eventing #dogsofen #dogsofinsta #dogsofinstgram A post shared by Bree Lyons (@accidental_eventer) on May 27, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

Best horse show 🐕😘😘😘 – #horseshowdog #dogsofen #blueheeler #cattledog #eventing A post shared by Mary (@western_eventer.ut) on May 27, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

One of Georgia’s future prospects #dog #dogsofinsta #dogsofen #uga #eventing #vahorsetrials #collegiateequestrian #usea #ugaeventing A post shared by Kat O (@horsephotos_65) on May 27, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Eventing dogs 🐶 #eventinglife #dogsofinstgram #eventingdog #tired #dogsofinsta #dogsofen A post shared by Bree Lyons (@accidental_eventer) on May 27, 2017 at 2:32am PDT

Water troughs double as jack russell bathing units #jackrussellterrier #jrt #dogsofen #swim #barndog #barndoglife #jackrussellmoments A post shared by Paige (@pmontyeventing) on May 24, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

11 years old and still looking majestic af #sheltie #dogsofinsta #dogsofen #shetlandsheepdog A post shared by Jodi Leanne (@jodi_leanne) on May 23, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

Indiana Bones gets quite comfy in the stalls 😍 #jrt #dogsofen #eventerproblems #eventersofinstagram A post shared by Ashley Betz (@ashbetz) on May 20, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

#arealcooley #farmdog #roughlife #earlysummer #dogsofEN A post shared by Laura Gillikin (@littlebrowndogdiaries) on May 19, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

My dogs favorite part of baths is the towel drying afterwards #Tudor #bathtime #dogsofen #barndog #miniaussie #miniaustralianshepherd #petsofinstagram #aussienation #australianshepherd A post shared by Alexandra Renae Brackin (@alexbrackin715) on May 17, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

#dogsofEN #muttskickbutt #muttsofinstagram #blackdog #hairydog #pennsylvania #poop#eaters A post shared by @elenamaelove on May 17, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

The girl is home and clearly has me confused with her horse! #eventerproblems #clearedit #puppiesnotponies #labsofinstagram #labsofinsta #labrador #labs #blacklab #blackdogs #blackdogsmatter A post shared by Pippa The Puppy (@pipparoni.pizza) on May 27, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

And … a few non-canine honorable mentions. #DucksOfEN, coming soon!

If eventing doesn’t end up working out, Zara is pretty good at herding ducks! #eventingsunnyfl #duckherdingpro #eventerproblems #wehavemanytalents A post shared by Zoe Crawford (@crawfordeventing) on May 28, 2017 at 4:47am PDT

My horse show planner fell asleep on the job… #yourefired #barncat #eventerproblems #eventersofinstagram A post shared by Lizzie Harder (@eventerlizzie) on May 23, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT