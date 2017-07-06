#DogsOfEN: Parade of Pups

Jul 6, 2017

Where there are horse people, there are dogs — and we love showing them off. Here’s your latest batch of canine Instagram pics — plus, as always, a few honorable mentions!

Be sure to tag your ‘Grams with #DogsOfEN for inclusion in a future edition.

Best horse show 🐕😘😘😘 – #horseshowdog #dogsofen #blueheeler #cattledog #eventing

Eventing dogs 🐶 #eventinglife #dogsofinstgram #eventingdog #tired #dogsofinsta #dogsofen

11 years old and still looking majestic af #sheltie #dogsofinsta #dogsofen #shetlandsheepdog

Indiana Bones gets quite comfy in the stalls 😍 #jrt #dogsofen #eventerproblems #eventersofinstagram

#arealcooley #farmdog #roughlife #earlysummer #dogsofEN

#dogsofEN #muttskickbutt #muttsofinstagram #blackdog #hairydog #pennsylvania #poop#eaters

And … a few non-canine honorable mentions. #DucksOfEN, coming soon!

My horse show planner fell asleep on the job… #yourefired #barncat #eventerproblems #eventersofinstagram

So this happened today🐽🐷#DogsofEN #WoodymeetsJane #Janetheminipig

