#DogsOfEN: Dog Days of Summer

By on Jul 11, 2017 12:30 pm - 77 views

Where there are horse people, there are dogs — and we love showing them off. Cannot even deal with the two pups in these first few pics — tooooooo funny!

Here’s your latest batch of canine Instagram pics. Be sure to tag your ‘Grams with #DogsOfEN for inclusion in a future edition.

Tired barn dogges #barndog #germanshepherd #aussie #dogsofinstgram #dogsofen

A post shared by Hillary M. (@equestrianathart) on

Oakley is learning to be an eventing dog! #gooddog #dogsofen #labradork #labsofinstagram #eventer

A post shared by Lizzie Harder (@eventerlizzie) on

I am so jealous of him sometimes… #selcouthsporthorses #weldon #dogsofen #barndog #rufflife🐶 #kurandadogbeds

A post shared by Kayla Muller (@selcouthsporthorses) on

We really like water around here. #australianshepherd #Aussie #aussiedog #dogsofinstagram #farmdog #brodygothops #dogsofen

A post shared by Buxton Equestrian (@buxtonequestrian) on

They’re becoming best buds 💙🐶🐴❤️ #ottb #jrt #dogsofen

A post shared by Ashley Betz (@ashbetz) on

Go dogs. Go Eventing!

