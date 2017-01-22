Donkey Jockey/Freshly Minted Prelim Eventer Ryan Hall Is on a Roll in 2017

Ryan Hall has come out in 2017 with guns blazing. The Area V young rider and her horse, Graceland’s Liebchen, already have two Prelim runs under their belt, with a clear cross country round at the centerpiece of each.

We’ve featured 16-year-old Ryan here on EN before, but with slightly “different” ride. She and her little-donkey-that-could KitKat captured our hearts (see “Big Ears, Big Heart, Big Dreams: The Story of Ryan Hall and KitKat“) with their special bond and adorable jump.

“Looking back on my past 10 years of riding, I’ve had many horses, every single one of them contributing to the rider I am today — even KitKat,” Ryan says. “Without KitKat I would be lost, and KitKat also taught me to never get ahead of yourself over fences.” #eventerdonkeyprotips!

But while KitKat is, I think we can all agree, nothing short of awesome, she’s probably not going to get Ryan to NAJYRC — which is one of Ryan’s goals for the future.

Enter Graceland’s Liebchen, “Cali,” with whom Ryan rock and rolled around her Prelim debut the first weekend of 2017 at Ocala Winter I H.T. It was the third Prelim for Cali, a relatively new ride for Ryan. They began their partnership last May after a whirlwind trip from Arlington, Texas to Florida to try the mare, who was clearly a great fit for Ryan.

“We went out to our first show at Chattahoochee Hills in July, with only a handful of rides together, and we ended up finishing first in Novice,” Ryan recalls.

That qualified them for the AECs, after which they moved up to Training and had a very solid fall together. “Even though I’ve only had her for seven months now we’ve gone from Novice to Prelim, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without my trainer Kadi Eykamp.”

As for their first Prelim move up, Ryan says, “I was extremely happy with how it went.”

Owning a horse with some mileage is a new experience for Ryan.

“Most of the horses I’ve had over the years I’ve brought up the levels myself, even though Cali was not a super experienced Prelim horse when I bought her,” Ryan says. “Even though she hasn’t been around the block at Prelim, she feels like an experienced Prelim horse when you get on course. The little mare answers every question and truly loves her job. Her ears are always forward.”

After Ocala the pair headed to Three Lakes January H.T., where they improved their dressage score from a 37.6 to a 31.1 and had another confidence-building cross country run.

Where to from here? Ryan says she would love to qualify with Cali for the Ocala CCI1*, with their eyes set on NAJYRC this summer.

As for her beloved KitKat: “The way Kitty has been going since I got her back is much more like a real horse. She’s been ready to work and loves her job.”

It’s been tough to find tack small enough for KitKat, girth included, but she has a custom 12″ girth on order from Total Saddle Fit and she hopes that will help, “So I don’t have to balance every stride!”

“I truly do see a future — if she can get learn to trailer — but an overall goal would be to get a demo at WEG in Tryon,” Ryan says.

Best of luck to you, Ryan!