EN Has An App!

That’s right, EN readers! After all these years, EN is finally becoming just a bit more technologically savvy by launching our very own app. Just in time for Rolex, we’re hoping the app will offer you one more way to read and interact with your favorite eventing website.

Here’s a handy FAQ about the new app:

1. How do I download the app? Just search “Eventing Nation” in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store on your phone or tablet. It’s free!

Download the EN app for iOS

Download the EN app for Android

2. Why should I use the app? There are some super cool features, like being able to save stories as favorites so you can read them later, even offline! You can also activate push notifications so you know the minute we publish a new story.

3. Is the app working perfectly? I’m glad you asked. The answer is no! Please bear with us as the chinchillas work out the final bugs.

Questions? Comments? Concerns? Email [email protected]. We’ll be rolling out some new features and fixes to better the user experience in the next update. For now, enjoy the app!

Go Eventing.