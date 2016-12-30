EN’s 2016 Video Countdown: #3. Team USA Eventers vs. the Mainstream Media

By on Dec 30, 2016 11:00 am - 940 views

As we near the final days of 2016 we're revisiting EN's most popular video posts of the year. Here's #3, originally posted on June 27 and clocking in at 10,800 views!

In advance of the 2016 Rio Olympics, TIME magazine posted a video of a media event introducing the U.S. Olympic Eventing Team. There were demonstrations and interviews with the squad, narrated by a very intrepid, extremely awkward journalist named Sean.

Watch live as TIME meets the U.S. Olympic equestrian team

Posted by TIME on Monday, June 27, 2016

Oh, Sean:

“Are you afraid? How do you get over the seeming dangers of this sport?” says the helmet wearing journalist. “These horses are trained, right? They’re used to having humans on their back?” Screenshot via the TIME Facebook page.

Screen Shot 2016-06-27 at 7.20.27 PM

“This may be a stupid question but do the horses get medals, too?” Screenshot via TIME Magazine.

The video clocks in at a lengthy 50+ minutes but, man, if there was a Pulitzer Prize for unintentionally hilarious sports journalism it would a shoo-in. If you’re short on time, we recommend skipping to the final 10 minutes in which Boyd gives the journalist a “riding lesson,” even popping him over a cross country jump or two by the end.

“Just hold on, mate. Just stay there, you’ll be alright!” Screenshot via the TIME Facebook page.

Screenshot via TIME's Facebook page.

“The man’s a natural!” Screenshot via the TIME Facebook page.

The grand finale is when Boyd, who can’t stop laughing by this point, jokes to the reporter that he’s going to freeze his semen before Rio as a precaution against the Zika virus… and the reporter actually believes him.

Drop what you’re doing, go watch, and Go Eventing!

