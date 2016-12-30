EN’s 2016 Video Countdown: #3. Team USA Eventers vs. the Mainstream Media

As we near the final days of 2016 we're revisiting EN's most popular video posts of the year. Here's #3, originally posted on June 27 and clocking in at 10,800 views!

In advance of the 2016 Rio Olympics, TIME magazine posted a video of a media event introducing the U.S. Olympic Eventing Team. There were demonstrations and interviews with the squad, narrated by a very intrepid, extremely awkward journalist named Sean.

Watch live as TIME meets the U.S. Olympic equestrian team Posted by TIME on Monday, June 27, 2016

Oh, Sean:

The video clocks in at a lengthy 50+ minutes but, man, if there was a Pulitzer Prize for unintentionally hilarious sports journalism it would a shoo-in. If you’re short on time, we recommend skipping to the final 10 minutes in which Boyd gives the journalist a “riding lesson,” even popping him over a cross country jump or two by the end.

The grand finale is when Boyd, who can’t stop laughing by this point, jokes to the reporter that he’s going to freeze his semen before Rio as a precaution against the Zika virus… and the reporter actually believes him.

Drop what you’re doing, go watch, and Go Eventing!