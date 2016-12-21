EN’s 2016 Video Countdown: #9. The #RideForOlivia Mosaic

As we near the end of 2016 we're revisiting EN's most popular video posts of the year. Here's #9, originally posted on March 15 in the wake of the tragic loss of 17-year-old Olivia Inglis, who suffered a fatal accident on cross-country in Australia. #RideForOlivia

The mosaic created from photos of hundreds of thousands of riders all over the world was presented to the Inglis family this weekend at Olivia’s memorial service. The #RideForOlivia hashtag took on a life of its own, spurring riders from all disciplines and walks of life to share their photos in her honor.

This video gives us a closer look at the #RideForOlivia mosaic, as well as the sheer effort and thoughtfulness that went into its creation. We hope this brought some comfort to the Inglis family. Olivia’s memory continues to live on in equestrians the world over — we will never forget her.