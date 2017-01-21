Entry List for $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase Goes Live

The entry list for the Feb. 3-4 $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase has been released! The following riders have been invited to compete in the exhibition event at the Palm Beach International Wellington Equestrian Center Wellington, Fla. and may compete up to two horses:

Angela Bowles (USA)

Jennie Brannigan (USA)

Hannah Sue Burnett (USA)

Buck Davidson (USA)

William Fox-Pitt (GBR)

Clayton Fredericks (AUS)

Liz Halliday-Sharp (USA)

Dan Jocelyn (NZL)

Marilyn Little (USA)

Kylie Lyman (USA)

Boyd Martin (USA)

Joe Meyer (USA)

Meghan O’Donoghue (USA)

Doug Payne (USA)

Holly Payne-Caravella (USA)

Colleen Rutledge (USA)

Kim Severson (USA)

Erin Sylvester (USA)

Mark Todd (NZL)

Ryan Wood (AUS)

It’s exciting to see seven-time Olympian Mark Todd on the list as well as William Fox-Pitt, who will ride one of Boyd Martin’s top mounts, Steady Eddie. New Zealander Dan Jocelyn will also be traveling to compete in the showcase for a second time.

The big question is, can Boyd Martin defend his title yet again and nail down a third consecutive showcase victory? And how will course designer Captain Mark Phillips top last year’s track through the VIP tent at the cross country finale?

EN’s Jenni Autry will be on site to answer these questions and bring you all the news you need to know from the 2017 Wellington Eventing Showcase.

