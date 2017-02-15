Eric Dierks Recovering from Burns Sustained in Water Heater Explosion

The eventing family is rallying around Eric Dierks and Trayce Doubek-Dierks after Eric sustained second- and third-degree burns to his face and right hand on Monday morning, Feb. 13, when a water heater he was repairing exploded at their Renovatio Farm in Tryon, North Carolina.

Eric was airlifted to Doctors Hospital of Augusta in Augusta, Georgia, and he successfully underwent skin graft surgery yesterday morning. He is now recovering at Doctors Hospital in the Joseph M. Still Burn Center, the largest burn center in America.

Trayce recently underwent back surgery and still has three weeks left in her recovery before she can start riding again. With Eric also sidelined and facing a substantial recovery period, they are seeking help from the local community to keep their business afloat.

“We have the absolute best staff, but I know this will wear thin on them so the immediate help needed is weekend help, specifically stall cleaning,” Trayce said on her Facebook page, adding that they will also need help with late-night checks at 7 p.m. each evening.

For those in the Tryon area who are available to help with cleaning stalls and other barn chores, please contact Michelle Drum or Rebecca Drumgool.

Eric and Trayce are also seeking trainers and riders to help keep their horses in work. “With both of us out riding it’s going to be tough, specifically as I just had a significant surgery and now Eric’s medical expenses will be tenfold,” she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help offset the cost of Eric’s medical expenses. Click here to donate.

Let’s show once again that eventers take care of our own! Please join the EN team in sending healing thoughts and prayers to Eric, and please consider donating if you are able. Go Eventing.

[Eric and Trayce Dierks GoFundMe]