Escape the Cold: These Eventers Need Winter Working Students

Do you dream of fleeing the freezing cold temperatures in favor of warm, sunny Ocala or Aiken? Do you dream of California as you’re staring at yet another snowfall outside? Lucky for you, there are several eventers seeking working students this winter, and many of these positions involve warmer weather!

Take a look at our latest edition of working student listings, and if you or someone you know is currently seeking a groom or working student, please email [email protected].

Laine Ashker (VA): Laine Ashker Eventing is in search of a head groom to begin the 2017 eventing and dressage show year and onwards! This is a paying job and eligible candidates must have references and experience. Would prefer applicants to come without any pets but do come with a big smile! Feel free to email Lainey resumes at [email protected]



Daniel Clasing (SC): Clasing Equestrian has openings for two working students, one to start Jan 1 and come to Aiken with us and one to start April 1. Candidates must have their own car, experience working in a barn, ideally have their own horse and ambitions to ride at the upper levels, and be able to provide references. This is not a paid position, board, lessons, coaching and trailering provided. Must be hardworking and willing to learn. For more information call 540-454-6974 or message Clasing Equestrian on Facebook.

Will Coleman (FL): WCE is seeking one working student for the Florida season. Housing and lessons provided in exchange for work. Some light riding may be available depending on experience. Minimum 3 month commitment required. Great way to get out of the cold and gain valuable experience with a great program and wonderful team! Sorry, no room to bring your own horse. Please email [email protected] l.com for more info!

Will Faudree (NC): Will Faudree Eventing, based at Gavilan Farm in Hoffman, North Carolina, is currently seeking a working student. Candidates must have aspirations to ride at the upper-levels and ideally have ridden through Preliminary level/1*. This would be a great opportunity for someone who aspires to one day ride on the U.S. Team. Not only will your riding be coached but you will also have the opportunity to learn how to manage and run a barn. Candidates must have completed high school and have their own vehicle for transportation. We are looking for a mature, responsible individual that can work on a team and take initiative when left alone. Interested candidates should contact Will at [email protected] for further details.

Earl and Jennifer McFall (CA): Dragonfire Farm in Wilton, Ca. is currently seeking a weekend groom. Duties include tacking up, grooming, tack cleaning, etc. in exchange for lessons. For more information, please email [email protected].

Joe Meyer (FL): Looking for two more working students for the upcoming season in Ocala. Can start immediately or in January. Plenty of work, training, riding and competing. Can bring your own horse or train on one of ours. Please contact [email protected] or PM me for more details.

Megan Moore (KY): Team CEO Eventing is looking to hire in 2017! Looking for the experience of a lifetime? One position available for either a working student or a professional groom for a small string of event horses in Lexington KY. Great facilities, no stall cleaning except at competitions, upbeat happy work environment. Must be hard worker, motivated, upbeat, with a desire to learn. Our first opening in years! Ideally looking to hire March 2017 but we can be flexible as needed. Will discuss terms with the right candidate. Inquire to [email protected].

Colleen Rutledge (SC): Colleen Rutledge Eventing is still looking for a new team member for the Aiken season! Duties include feeding, mucking, turn in/out, tack cleaning, bathing and some riding/longeing depending on experience. Housing and a small stipend or housing for you and one horse and lessons in return. Please email [email protected] for more information!

Rebekah Simmons (FL): Rebekah Simmons is looking for a full time groom, working student, or someone that can feed/turnout/do stalls in Ocala for 10 horses. please message Rebekah. Need to hire ASAP.

Here are some recent working student listings from our sister site, Sport Horse Nation:

Stephen Bradley (VA): Stephen S. Bradley Eventing currently has an open working student position available immediately! 6 months to a 1-year commitment would be preferred. Working students are immersed in the sport of eventing and can expect to travel to shows, assist in riding at the farm, and will be expected to help complete the day-to-day duties of an active training facility. Knowledge of eventing would be helpful, but is not required. Located in White Post, Virginia. Housing, lessons and board for 1 horse are included. Potential to become a paid position for the right candidate. If an opportunity like this appeals to you, please send a riding video and resume to [email protected]. To learn more about Stephen and his program please visit his website: www.stephensbradley.com

Courtney Cooper (PA/SC): 4-star rider Courtney Cooper and her C Square Farm are looking for a great person to join the team ASAP! The team will be in Pennsylvania through the holidays before heading to Aiken for 3 months. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone looking to dramatically improve their riding and become a well-rounded horse person. With horses ranging from unstarted youngsters to the four-star level, working students will get a hands-on experience in all aspects of a successful training and sales business. We are looking for someone who wants to grow, develop and become better in all aspects of their equine education. Board for one horse and housing (in spectacular new apartment in PA) is included with a 6-month commitment. Your own horse is not required though, as we have plenty to ride here. If being able to go to shows, ride horses, and learn tons of new and cool stuff appeals to you, give us a shout at [email protected]. Please include a brief riding and work history, along with any recent riding videos.

Sarah Morton (GA): Looking for one to two working students to help at a beautiful, privately-owned farm just outside of Aiken off 78. Primarily eventing and foxhunting focus, although we’ll do the odd jumper/dressage show here and there. Opportunities to show, foxhunt, and ride available to hard working, motivated individuals. Clean, quality housing available to a good fit. NO DRAMA. Looking to fill the position as soon as possible. Very friendly environment. If you are a motivated person looking to improve their riding and stable management skills, contact me and we’ll sort out a time for you to come ride with us! Contact: [email protected]