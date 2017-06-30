#EventerFailFriday: No You Go First, I Insist!

Welcome to #EventerFailFriday, a support group for sharing your most struggle-bus moments. From slightly sticky moments to full-on bombs, join us in celebrating the fact that every road to success is paved with a few potholes.

This week’s theme is the good old fashioned “thanks but no thanks” brake slam. Thanks to all for sharing. Enjoy!

#EventerFailFriday

A post shared by Laurie (@highwoodmts) on

#EventerFailFriday @goeventing

A post shared by JayCee and Toby (@jv.eventing) on

#eventerfailfriday

A post shared by Sonja Hanlon-Barker (@painthorze) on

When your fails gets professionally captured #EventerFailFriday

A post shared by K O (@pandoramiak) on

Over pls #EventerFailFriday

A post shared by K O (@pandoramiak) on

#failfriday baby horse says no. 🚫🙄

A post shared by jmk (@ottbs_n_pitties) on

