EventerFailFriday: No You Go First, I Insist!

Welcome to #EventerFailFriday, a support group for sharing your most struggle-bus moments. From slightly sticky moments to full-on bombs, join us in celebrating the fact that every road to success is paved with a few potholes.

This week’s theme is the good old fashioned “thanks but no thanks” brake slam. Thanks to all for sharing. Enjoy!

Definitely my submission for #EventerFailFriday from FENCE 2017 but I’m still amazed I stayed on and Tristan didn’t have a mark on him! We even managed to jump the entire course clear! A post shared by Katharine Stancliff (@katharinethestubbenlady) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

A bit embarrasing for the both og us but i saver it and we jumped afterwards #EventerFrailFriday #danishwarmblood #eventer #eventerproblems #livinginthepast #comingbackstronger #humblingmoment #thankgodhegotears A post shared by Stine Degn (@drdegn) on Jun 8, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

#EventerFailFriday A post shared by Laurie (@highwoodmts) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

#eventerfailfriday #throwback to our clinic with Jim Graham last fall. . . #slidingthroughtheweeklike #goeventing #somebodygetthatgirlaneckstrap #burghleybaby A post shared by Elizabeth Vaughn (@elizerdbethv) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

#EventerFailFriday @goeventing A post shared by JayCee and Toby (@jv.eventing) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:48am PDT

#eventerfailfriday A post shared by Sonja Hanlon-Barker (@painthorze) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

When your fails gets professionally captured #EventerFailFriday A post shared by K O (@pandoramiak) on Jun 9, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

Over pls #EventerFailFriday A post shared by K O (@pandoramiak) on Jun 9, 2017 at 3:48am PDT

My pony isn’t scared of water. But she does prefer to approach it at a meander. With an audience. #EventerFailFriday A post shared by Meghan (@rockfarmvt) on Jun 8, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

#failfriday baby horse says no. 🚫🙄 A post shared by jmk (@ottbs_n_pitties) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:58am PST

Go Eventing.