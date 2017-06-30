EventerFailFriday: No You Go First, I Insist!

Welcome to #EventerFailFriday, a support group for sharing your most struggle-bus moments. From slightly sticky moments to full-on bombs, join us in celebrating the fact that every road to success is paved with a few potholes.
This week’s theme is the good old fashioned “thanks but no thanks” brake slam. Thanks to all for sharing. Enjoy!
Unconventional, but effective. Oh freckles I adore you. Missing this eventing lark. #freckles #eventing #crosscountry #horse #horsesofinstagram #equine #equestrian #eventerproblems #pikeur #tipperary
This #failfriday is brought to you by the girl that tried to fix one of our rails that we hit earlier in the course. As we were approaching the oxer ziggy was completely confused on the girl already fixing our rail while we’re on course! Who does that? #annoyed #eventerfailfriday #eventerproblems #eventer
Because it’s always fun to set off your airvest in front of a crowd of people during a clinic with @phoenixequestrianteam (I was totally ok and went on to successfully conquer the corner) I’ve been saving this video for #eventerfailfriday! (Sound on for the delightful gasps) #bestpony #hitair #yesireplacedmyhelmet #thegirlwhoexploded
Go Eventing.