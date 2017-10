Way-over, not-quite-under or just-take-the-whole-fence-out … style be darned, we eventers are determined to get to the other side. Here are a few of our favorite #EventerFailFriday feats from the last few weeks!

Be sure to tag ’em on Instagram for inclusion in future editions!

The only trakehner we’ve encountered that Westy would rather go in than over 🙄 oh well, dropping back down to novice for one event won’t kill us #eventing #eventer #eventerfailfriday #failfriday #westphalian #rescuehorse A post shared by Abby Retzlaff (@redonright) on Sep 29, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

#eventerfailfriday ft Simone photo bombing elementa's lovely up-bank jump A post shared by Royal Rose Eventing (@royal_rose_eventing) on Sep 29, 2017 at 3:18am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZrzVvannpr/

That moment when your horse misjudges a novice level bank for the bank at Rolex #holysmokes #eventerproblems #pittmaneuver A post shared by Shannon Daily (@skichamonix) on Oct 3, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Whoopsies! How not to do it 🙄 #eventerproblems #eventerfailfriday A post shared by Rebecca (@wine_y_ponie) on Sep 23, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZopKKGDS0X/

My new favorite #eventerfailfriday "OH YES YOU ARE"- haley A post shared by @haldonann on Oct 1, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

Go Eventing.