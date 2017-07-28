#EventerFailFriday: Overachievers Anonymous

By on Jul 28, 2017 3:00 pm - 10 views

Welcome to #EventerFailFriday, a support group for sharing your most strugglebus moments. From slightly sticky moments to full-on bombs, join us in celebrating the fact that every road to success is paved with a few potholes.

The theme of this week’s edition is go big, or go home. These horses are giving it 150% effort, whether their riders want it or not. Maybe there’s a monster under the jump, or maybe they’re just feeling froggy … who knows, but you’ll be grabbing for mane yourself by the end of the post.

Have an eventing fail to share? Tag it on Instagram!

Cute little bank- must leap! #eventerproblems #carouselpony #ididntfall

A post shared by Danielle Thumma (@dspare1) on

Dear zig… the jump was back there… #eventerproblems #ottbsofinstagram #jumper #eventersofinstagram #stadiumjumping

A post shared by Royal Rose Eventing (@royal_rose_eventing) on

Happy fail Friday! #3footcrossrail #theresamonsterinthebox #ottb #failfriday #eventerfailfriday

A post shared by Julie (@jewelcath) on

#failfriday (inflatable jump fillers are made of monsters, I guess?)

A post shared by jmk (@ottbs_n_pitties) on

Happy #failfriday! Almost didn’t make it over that one

A post shared by jmk (@ottbs_n_pitties) on

Comments