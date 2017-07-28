EventerFailFriday: Overachievers Anonymous

Welcome to #EventerFailFriday, a support group for sharing your most strugglebus moments. From slightly sticky moments to full-on bombs, join us in celebrating the fact that every road to success is paved with a few potholes.

The theme of this week’s edition is go big, or go home. These horses are giving it 150% effort, whether their riders want it or not. Maybe there’s a monster under the jump, or maybe they’re just feeling froggy … who knows, but you’ll be grabbing for mane yourself by the end of the post.

Have an eventing fail to share? Tag it on Instagram!

How Audi jumps trakehners when she’s feeling dramatic Sometimes I stay on, other times I don’t…. -Tess&Audi #eventerproblems #eventer #eventing #jumper #windurra #bennettsisterseventing A post shared by Kenzie, Baylee & Tess Bennett (@b3eventing) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Cute little bank- must leap! #eventerproblems #carouselpony #ididntfall A post shared by Danielle Thumma (@dspare1) on May 29, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

Dear zig… the jump was back there… #eventerproblems #ottbsofinstagram #jumper #eventersofinstagram #stadiumjumping A post shared by Royal Rose Eventing (@royal_rose_eventing) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

I stopped freaking out about the size of Novice tables this weekend, so Marcus decided to add a foot and jump it like it’s Training. You know, to keep me on my toes. #falllinefarm #buckleyourseatbelt #jesustakethewheel #eventerproblems #ottbsofinstagram A post shared by Kristen Brennan (@kbflippyfloppy) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Watch until the end; it’s worth it. I promise. #ottb #stickability #thoroughbred #eventing #priscillaqueenofthedesert #eventerproblems A post shared by Helen Brew (@helen_brew) on Jun 25, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

Not exactly the shape we wanted over this oxer, but at least the scope is in the bag? Tango’s spent the past week trail riding, jumping tiny x-rails, coming back down to earth. #overachiever #thanksforflyingAirTango #ottb #eventerfailfriday #eventing A post shared by Fine Idea Farm (@fineideafarm) on Jun 12, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

I will never win an equitation medal, but I can stay on most of the time, even when there are horse-eating zombies under the fence! #eventerfailfriday #eventingnation #goeventing A post shared by Nicki Housley (@nmh628) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

Happy fail Friday! #3footcrossrail #theresamonsterinthebox #ottb #failfriday #eventerfailfriday A post shared by Julie (@jewelcath) on Apr 7, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

#failfriday (inflatable jump fillers are made of monsters, I guess?) A post shared by jmk (@ottbs_n_pitties) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:08am PST