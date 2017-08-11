#EventerFailFriday: Style Points

You do you, horse. Just be yourself out there. Especially if someone is out there watching with a camera.

Here are a few #EventerFailFriday photos that we found particularly inspiring this week. Be sure to tag yours on Instagram for a future edition!

This ditch was a lot wider than he thought… #shelovestrouble #blmmustang #teambadidea #eventerfailfriday

I see the need of a belly guard girth in this mare’s furture.. #noscopenohope 💸💸

