EventerFailFriday: Style Points

You do you, horse. Just be yourself out there. Especially if someone is out there watching with a camera.
Here are a few #EventerFailFriday photos that we found particularly inspiring this week. Be sure to tag yours on Instagram for a future edition!
See the pole on the ground? It’s 9 feet away from my oxer. My enthusiastic event horse thought that was the ground line and cleared the whole thing. Twice. He does not quite understand gymnastics. #hummingbirdsriver #ottb #clearedit #eventerproblems #noscopenohope #future4star #istayedon #didntevenfeelweird #hesnotsmart #enthusiasm