EventerFailFriday: That Awkward Moment When …

This is what happens what the rider “refuses the jump”! He was heading in straight then I thought I felt him start to drift, turns out he just cross fired, and I made a split second decision not to correct him and enter into the combination crooked so I threw my weight to the left telling him to duck out. What a good boy he was, he ducked out to the left because I told him too 🙄 But what a dumb rider I was. Learned my lesson to #situpordie #ridererror #stupidequestrian #fallingoff #eventerproblems #charlesowen
Happy #misseditmonday. 😂. This is what happens when your horse doesn’t see the bottom of the jump and puts his hoof INTO it. 😂🙈. Thank goodness he was clever enough to get us out of it. *He was okay., just got a little scuff on his leg.*. #eventing #crosscountryjumping #cleverhorse #ottb #eventersdoitbetter #eventerproblems
Donnie wanted to remind me that it’s #failfriday and just because he got a personal best and broke the 20’s in dressage he’s still the same old SOB that I obviously love unconditionally 😂😂😂Some days are good, some days are bad. Every day you learn. I’m proud of myself for fighting through the second half of our round and making it happen. Onwards and upwards! I see a lot of grids and combinations in our future.
Lol #eventerfailfriday could definitely use a C4 neck strap! ••• #eventerfailfriday #en #eventingnation @goeventing #eventer #eventing #xc #crosscountry #groweventing #canadianequestrian #canadianeventer #livingtheequestriandream #equestrianlife #equestrian #equestriansofinstagram #equine #horse #damndubby
Sometimes going cross country schooling for the first time in six months isn’t challenging enough, sometimes you have to try riding in front of the saddle to keep things interesting #overjumps #saddlesareoverrated #managedtostayon #myhorseismybabysitter #andlifesaver #ottb #floreleafarm #starterismyrolex #eventerfailfriday
