#EventerFailFriday: That Awkward Moment When …

By on Jul 21, 2017 1:30 pm - 750 views

Welcome to #EventerFailFriday, a support group for sharing your most strugglebus moments. From slightly sticky moments to full-on bombs, join us in celebrating the fact that every road to success is paved with a few potholes.

The theme of this week’s edition: That awkward moment when …

Probably shoulda had a neck strap!! #eventerfailfriday #eventingfailfriday #c4belts #c4ohcrap

A post shared by shawnstephens (@shawnstephens) on

#eventerfailfriday

A post shared by Rebecca Hila (@rebeccahila) on

This never gets old. You can tell just what’s going through both of our heads #eventerfailfriday #eventerproblems

A post shared by Marissa Dittrich (@marisdeech) on

#eventerfailfriday #ohshit #c4belts #ridingthewithers #flashbackfriday #atleastheshonest

A post shared by Julie (@jewelcath) on

This ditch was a lot wider than he thought… #shelovestrouble #blmmustang #teambadidea #eventerfailfriday

A post shared by Sydney Janel (@sgb_eventing) on

When dressage means bolt at E #EventerFailFriday

A post shared by K O (@pandoramiak) on

About how I feel today. Thanks to @heelsdownmag for reminding me that no matter what #wegotponies

A post shared by Ashley Harvey (@hd_eventing) on

Jut a nice fail Friday to brighten everyone’s day #eventerfailfriday

A post shared by Annika Markovich (@annikamarkovich) on

Go Eventing!

