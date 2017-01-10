#EventerProblems Vol. 100: VOLUME 100, Y’ALL!

By on Jan 10, 2017

#EventerProblems, which became EN’s longest running series about 90 editions ago, has now officially crossed over into the realm of legend.

Happy 100th anniversary, #EventerProblems. Here’s to 100 more, I guess.

Is it drinking alone if there are horses in the barn and your dog is with you? #eventerproblems

A photo posted by Lizzie Sauter (@lizzie_sauter) on

@ariatequestrian Challenge Contours and PJs- Let the boot breaking in process commence! #icantfeelmyfeet #eventerproblems

A photo posted by Kristen Brennan (@kbflippyfloppy) on

Got a little mud on my boots! #stayedon #naughty #eventerproblems #wintersucks #wantstofly #santatryout #liftoff

A video posted by Sage Kurten (@skeventing) on

Christmas present to self: rubber boots. They seem to be working well. #eventerproblems

A photo posted by chmortensen (@chmortensen) on

Today we ignored the lovely 2’6″ vertical and chose to jump the 4′ standard instead. Twice. #eventerproblems

A photo posted by Natasha Laurenson (@tashalovescake) on

What your tack and boots look like after a day of working horses in a wet arena! #eventerproblems

A photo posted by Morgan Batton (@morgan_batton) on

Living that muddy foot-soaking life. #horsesofinstagram #ottb #hoofproblems #eventerproblems #elliotoarigato

A photo posted by amanda_atwood (@pandabear816) on

Horse college dorm decor… #collegelife #eventerproblems @jennifercjennings

A photo posted by Brooklyn Currier (@caladoniacaraway) on

Go Eventing.

