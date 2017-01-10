EventerProblems Vol. 100: VOLUME 100, Y’ALL!

#EventerProblems, which became EN’s longest running series about 90 editions ago, has now officially crossed over into the realm of legend.
Happy 100th anniversary, #EventerProblems. Here’s to 100 more, I guess.
How do you know that your Cali trainer loves you??? She does wall sits with you at the gym when you want to give up – right there in her barn a state away @jes_th You are AMAZING and thank you for showing me how to plank on your barn floor too only a couple more weeks!!!!! #eventersofinstagram #eventerproblems #chariseventing @lifetimefitness #equestriansofinstagram #crosstraining #wallsits #pleaseletmestop
A photo posted by Anneke Obermeyer (@aoeventing) on
I think I finally understand why/when people say “it feels like snow”…I feel every damn fall/spill I’ve ever taken, every bone I’ve ever broken or disc I’ve torn!! But one thing I’ve learned about horses is; they will break your bones- sometimes all too often, but they seldom break your heart pics on bottom from left to right: #brokenhip #brokenhand #brokentibia those are just from the last 3 yrs lol!! #sothisisbeingold #equestrian #eventerproblems #equestrianproblems #feelslikesnow #wheresthesnow #delaware #pennsylvania #maryland #chestercounty #eventing #country #usea #areaII #ouch #ithurts #brokenbones #heartneverbroken #ottb #thoroughbred #twohearts
A photo posted by kcb (@0ttb_ev3nter) on
When you try to get cute pics of two mares #ottb #mareglare #mareproblems #thoroughbredsofinstagram #eventerproblems @tkbonello
A photo posted by Liz Rodriguez (@earnold89) on
Is it drinking alone if there are horses in the barn and your dog is with you? #eventerproblems
A photo posted by Lizzie Sauter (@lizzie_sauter) on
@ariatequestrian Challenge Contours and PJs- Let the boot breaking in process commence! #icantfeelmyfeet #eventerproblems
A photo posted by Kristen Brennan (@kbflippyfloppy) on
Gotta take advantage of every batheable day when you have a grey!! He was so appalled. #babydino #eventerproblems #greyhorseprobs
A video posted by Taylor (@tmohr33) on
Tan line goals #badtanlines #adelaide3de #adelaidememories #tilly #eventing #eventersofinstagram #horsesofinstagram #eventerproblems
A photo posted by Rebecca McCrae (@bec_mccrae) on
Practiced my two point at the walk tonight and I proved tonight that falling off at the WALK is very possible! Guess it’s not very secure and needs more practice! I’m not sure Cody even did anything, but as you can see he is very sorry lol #ottbsofinstagram #ottb #thoroughbred #eventerproblems #fall #fail #hitair #payattentionnexttime #mindyourmelon
“Wanna be productive today?” “Nahh” “Cool, me neither” #winterwork #eventerproblems #offseason #whoworksonboxingdayanyways?
A photo posted by Logan Bearden (@loganbeardy95) on
Got a little mud on my boots! #stayedon #naughty #eventerproblems #wintersucks #wantstofly #santatryout #liftoff
A video posted by Sage Kurten (@skeventing) on
Today we ignored the lovely 2’6″ vertical and chose to jump the 4′ standard instead. Twice. #eventerproblems
A photo posted by Natasha Laurenson (@tashalovescake) on
#ariat boot zipper busted, & truck has a flat tire. Good thing we weren’t going anywhere today! #eventerproblems #eventing
A photo posted by Becca Speer (@beccarides) on
Living that muddy foot-soaking life. #horsesofinstagram #ottb #hoofproblems #eventerproblems #elliotoarigato
A photo posted by amanda_atwood (@pandabear816) on
When you’re being nosey because someone standing at your side obviously means carrot stretches, and carrot stretches=cookies #TheCrom #JustBlanketing #CarrotStretches #HeDoesThemHimself #Cookies? #Overachiever #weatherbeeta #Connemara #EventerProblems #SpoiledPonyProblems
A photo posted by Lindsey Blanchette (@brave_wings937) on
The things I do for my horses #eventerproblems #ottbsofinstagram #poulinpowered #lunchtime #madewithlove
A photo posted by Paige (@pmonty605) on
When your picky eater decides now is a good time for a hunger strike, and you’re also paranoid that he’ll starve to death over night- you put out a buffet. #eventerproblems #winterproblems #pickyeaterproblems #onlyonebucketisforwater #bchealsohateswater #threedifferentgrains #ottb #horsesofinstagram #paranoidmother
How to get UPS to look at you like a crazy person: show up with a saddle wrapped in bright orange bubble wrap and ask for a box to fit it in It’s off to get refitted to Tony as he’s grown so much since he got it fitted last November. #ottb #thoroughbred #eventerproblems #eventing #eventer #cwdsellier #monoflap #mybaby #equestrian #thoroughbredsofinstagram #eventersofinstagram #horses #ponycomesfirst
A photo posted by EMB.eventing (@emb.eventing) on
Nothing says “I haven’t been riding my horse” like actual nails #equestrianproblems #eventerproblems #needsamanicure
A photo posted by Leah (@mysterybay) on
#Bentley : “I don’t need to wear boots” me: “yes you do, now give it back” Bentley: ” no I don’t and tug of war?” #bentley#eventerproblems
A photo posted by Sara (@sarajane_lujano) on
When your husband helps make sales videos. #futureottb #freddyfreeloader #eventerproblems #racehorse #racehorsetrainer #ebracing #dapplebay
A photo posted by Lindsey Burns (@redheadlins) on
Took my bra off and basically the equivalent of a bale of hay fell out. #eventerproblems
— Ky Eventer Probs (@KyEventer) December 5, 2016
Planning your ideal show schedule but then that reality that you can’t spend 3/4 of your salary on shows every month hits #eventerproblems
— Emma Rae (@EmmaRae9) December 28, 2016
Spend the last few days getting my TB’s knee healed up after a nasty cut. Vet okay’d light riding. So he springs a shoe. #eventerproblems
— Jenn (@gallopandjump) December 16, 2016
car broken in to. Phone is missing, but I’m happy these aren’t #winning #badthief #eventerproblems @eventingnation pic.twitter.com/toZiooPrSM
— Amanda Braun (@MizzPhotog) November 30, 2016
Go Eventing.