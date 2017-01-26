#EventerProblems Vol. 102: All Bundled Up

Clothes. We have to wear a lot of them this time of the year, as do our horses. Which can result in some pretty entertaining shenanigans. Such as …

He’s the reason we don’t have nice things…. #generalsdubiousride #eventerproblems #horseworldproblems

Had a surprise guest while organizing blankets today! #eventingsunnyfl #eventerproblems

High fashion or horse blanket? You decide. #equestriansofinstagram #eventerproblems #eventersolutions #barnlife #fashion

Go Eventing.

