#EventerProblems Vol. 103: Insanity in the Indoor

When a potent mix of winter boredom and claustrophobia set in and the only place to entertain oneself is the indoor, weird things start happening.

He is so patient… poor Wilbur! #ironhorse #wilbur #schoolhorsesrock #eventerproblems #antlers #tolerance #toothemax

I mean, sometimes weirdness happens in the outdoor ring too …

… but as a rule the indoor really takes the crazy cake. Here are a few postcards from the brink of sanity:

#winter brain of a #horse #eventerproblems

When that #winter #wind whips up your…tail #eventerproblems #jesustakethereins

#couragehasopinions #horsememes #eventerproblems #equestrian #yeehaw #josecuervo

Hang in there, Eventing Nation. Spring is just around the … no, it’s really not.

Not sure which I look more forward to… #mudseason #eventerproblems #horselifeproblems #earlymudseasonearlyspring?

You’ll Go Eventing again, someday!

