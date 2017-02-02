EventerProblems Vol. 103: Insanity in the Indoor

When a potent mix of winter boredom and claustrophobia set in and the only place to entertain oneself is the indoor, weird things start happening.

He is so patient… poor Wilbur! #ironhorse #wilbur #schoolhorsesrock #eventerproblems #antlers #tolerance #toothemax A photo posted by A. Fix | Iron Horse Eventing (@ajackfix) on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:11pm PST

I mean, sometimes weirdness happens in the outdoor ring too …

That feeling when Doug makes fun of you for riding barrels like they’re horses. #eventerproblems #eventing #eventers #showjumping A photo posted by Devon Olivier (@dnolivier) on Jan 16, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

… but as a rule the indoor really takes the crazy cake. Here are a few postcards from the brink of sanity:

This attractive young lady looks quite pleased with all her bucking and farting she got to do this morning before turnout #eventerproblems #eventersofinstagram #germansportpony #connamara #wintercrazies A photo posted by Sarah Jedloe (@sarah_jedloe) on Dec 15, 2016 at 5:24pm PST

#winter brain of a #horse #eventerproblems A photo posted by Colleen Mills (@mills0898) on Dec 20, 2016 at 8:57am PST

When that #winter #wind whips up your…tail #eventerproblems #jesustakethereins A video posted by Colleen Mills (@mills0898) on Jan 9, 2017 at 4:10pm PST

When you get that SnapChat that says “Well, we didn’t die today” it’s a #good day #winter #eventerproblems #ottb #freshhorses A photo posted by Colleen Mills (@mills0898) on Jan 11, 2017 at 1:21pm PST

Holy indoor arena. This is what training in the middle of winter in Michigan should look like. #eventerproblems #eventersolutions #bailorihardlyknowher #schontierranch A photo posted by Abbie Traxler (@traxlera) on Jan 17, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

#couragehasopinions #horsememes #eventerproblems #equestrian #yeehaw #josecuervo A photo posted by @couragehasopinions on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Hang in there, Eventing Nation. Spring is just around the … no, it’s really not.

Not sure which I look more forward to… #mudseason #eventerproblems #horselifeproblems #earlymudseasonearlyspring? A photo posted by leah allen (@ewsequestrian) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:23am PST

You’ll Go Eventing again, someday!