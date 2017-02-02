EventerProblems Vol. 103: Insanity in the Indoor

When a potent mix of winter boredom and claustrophobia set in and the only place to entertain oneself is the indoor, weird things start happening.
I let Packy have some liberty time and she let all of the beans out. I think she’s feeling better now hahaha – #sassypackypony #yesiridethatthing #ponypower #pony #ponymareproblems #eventerproblems #offdutyeventer #eventer #mareproblems #nowihavetodragtheindoor #allthebeansever #morgancross #morgansofinstagram
A video posted by Kate Drake (@katedrakevt) on
I mean, sometimes weirdness happens in the outdoor ring too …
… but as a rule the indoor really takes the crazy cake. Here are a few postcards from the brink of sanity:
#winter brain of a #horse #eventerproblems
A photo posted by Colleen Mills (@mills0898) on
When your horse won’t stop for you when riding but put a 7 year old on her and she’s an angel #eventerproblems #Dourra #Clydesdale #drafthorse #BigD #horse #horses #JLEquine #Eq #equine #equestrian #Eventer #eventing #ontario #Canadian #TSOC #teamtackshoppe #pony
A video posted by Jorie Lee Sage (@jorieleesage) on
When it’s 5 degrees out and you’ve only ridden a handful of times over break, school starts again next week, and you have a show in a couple weeks. Good news is that she didn’t try to kill me! ❄#betterthannothing #eventerproblems #standardbredsofinstagram #standardbred #rosey #equestrianlife
A photo posted by @camelias2009 on
The only way to not die during #wintertraining is to let the dragon run around before actually getting on. #montana #eventer #eventing #eventerproblems #ottb #ottbsofinstagram #chestnutmare #itwasaheatwavetoday #itwaslikethirtydegrees #shesonlywearingoneblanketnow #ottbproblems
A photo posted by Hilary (@sweetradiance_eventing) on
#couragehasopinions #horsememes #eventerproblems #equestrian #yeehaw #josecuervo
A photo posted by @couragehasopinions on
Hang in there, Eventing Nation. Spring is just around the … no, it’s really not.
You’ll Go Eventing again, someday!