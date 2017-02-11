EventerProblems Vol. 104: What Are You Wearing?

Equestrians are so fashionable! We walk around looking like we just stepped off a page of the SmartPak catalog, like, all the time.
Haha just kidding. We are ragged-out, mud-splattered, hoarder tack store addicts, and all our horses want to do in the world is run around naked covered in their own filth.
Allow us to share a few examples:
When you feel like spoiling yourself and you walk around DSW for a while seeing if you want a new pair of heels but feel uninspired. Then you go to the tack store and find these babies on the sale rack! #ladyinred #littleredridingpants #cavallo #equestrianproblems #eventerproblems #kindofobsessed
A photo posted by Alison Wilaby (@alisonrobyn) on
I got a manicure before I left for LA to see what it was like to have it last (5 days before my first chip!). Annnnd then I got back to the barn… #ironhorse #manicure #itwasnicewhileitlasted #eventerproblems #equestrianlife
A photo posted by A. Fix | Iron Horse Eventing (@ajackfix) on
The massacre has happened again! Warning to all blankets! #eventerproblem #eventerproblems #teamchaos #thestruggle @tiffany_loe
A photo posted by Anni Grandia (@teamchaos.eventing) on
A lil side by side comparison… pass the #cowboymagic #eventerproblems #redhairdontcare #farmlifeproblems #
A photo posted by Kathleen (@katb350) on
#couragehasopinions #ottbproblems #horsememes #eventerproblems #didntthinkthatthrough
A photo posted by @couragehasopinions on
‘Tis a glamorous lifestyle #eventerproblems #workingstudent #forloveofthesport #teamSHE #tikmaynardcompany #agirlcanneverhavetoomanyBOOTS
A photo posted by Lauren DeLalla (@l_delalla) on
Multipurpose back on track polos. #eventerproblems #fashionforward #killingmesmalls
A photo posted by Samantha Bell (@samantha.bell089) on
Lost my helmet cover somewhere… #eventerproblems #redbud #crosscountry #eventinglive #rockinghorse #ocala2017
A photo posted by Redbud Farm Equestrian (@redbudequestrian) on
Too many red polos? #eventerproblems #washersfull #redvesteventing #cwdteamred
A photo posted by Beth Libby (@bether11) on
When dad wraps your polos. #eventerproblems pic.twitter.com/JQFL310hDu
— Lindsay Berreth (@LindsayBerreth) January 29, 2017
I think these are made of steel. Right? #eventerproblems #thoroughbred #ottb pic.twitter.com/UgQIM9SWcB
— Jon Bicho (@TBEventr) February 3, 2017
Do you ever have a 15 minute argument with yourself trying to convince yourself not to go to the tack store? #EventerProblems
— Ky Eventer Probs (@KyEventer) February 3, 2017
Haven’t done laundry, grab a sweater I don’t think I’ve worn to the barn. Get to work, find hay on ‘clean’ sweater. Just #eventerproblems
— Lisa Colburn (@xKyaliix) February 2, 2017
Go Eventing.