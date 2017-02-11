EventerProblems Vol. 104: What Are You Wearing?

Equestrians are so fashionable! We walk around looking like we just stepped off a page of the SmartPak catalog, like, all the time.

Haha just kidding. We are ragged-out, mud-splattered, hoarder tack store addicts, and all our horses want to do in the world is run around naked covered in their own filth.

Allow us to share a few examples:

When it’s Sports Day at school so you represent. #equestrianlife #eventerproblems #shouldacleanedmyboots #ptlife A photo posted by Mindy Kutzner-Shannon (@mkutzner) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:29am PST

When you feel like spoiling yourself and you walk around DSW for a while seeing if you want a new pair of heels but feel uninspired. Then you go to the tack store and find these babies on the sale rack! #ladyinred #littleredridingpants #cavallo #equestrianproblems #eventerproblems #kindofobsessed A photo posted by Alison Wilaby (@alisonrobyn) on Feb 4, 2017 at 1:21pm PST

When your horses show their love by drooling gross things on your shoulder, and you don’t realize it until your hair is frozen to it later. Oh the glamour of being an equestrian #equestrianproblems #eventerproblems A photo posted by MelissaH (@amustangandatrakehner) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:30am PST

I got a manicure before I left for LA to see what it was like to have it last (5 days before my first chip!). Annnnd then I got back to the barn… #ironhorse #manicure #itwasnicewhileitlasted #eventerproblems #equestrianlife A photo posted by A. Fix | Iron Horse Eventing (@ajackfix) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:43pm PST

Precisely why I do not get manicures often. #eventerproblems #eventinglife #eventingproblems A photo posted by ℓιzz (@live_love_ride92) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:22pm PST

The massacre has happened again! Warning to all blankets! #eventerproblem #eventerproblems #teamchaos #thestruggle @tiffany_loe A photo posted by Anni Grandia (@teamchaos.eventing) on Feb 3, 2017 at 7:51am PST

Went outside this morning to find Manny had taken off his blanket, but made sure to keep his neck cover on. Smart boy. #eventerproblems #eventerproblem #manny #thestruggle A photo posted by Anni Grandia (@teamchaos.eventing) on Feb 1, 2017 at 9:25pm PST

A lil side by side comparison… pass the #cowboymagic #eventerproblems #redhairdontcare #farmlifeproblems # A photo posted by Kathleen (@katb350) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

My name is Marcus and I’m a bobo head who can’t stand still for foot soaking when I have an abscess like a normal horse. Good thing my mom is armed with old IV bags and duct tape. #farmlife #falllinefarm #eventerproblems A photo posted by Kristen Brennan (@kbflippyfloppy) on Feb 3, 2017 at 5:45am PST

Thank you Coco! Is it monday? Oh yes it is! #eventerproblems #horsenation #lynet A photo posted by Lea Ditte Marsk Lauridsen (@lea_lauridsen) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

#couragehasopinions #ottbproblems #horsememes #eventerproblems #didntthinkthatthrough A photo posted by @couragehasopinions on Feb 5, 2017 at 11:08am PST

Noooooooooooo!!!!!!! #notagain #eventerproblems A photo posted by Kristi Cetak (@kristicetak) on Feb 1, 2017 at 5:14pm PST

‘Tis a glamorous lifestyle #eventerproblems #workingstudent #forloveofthesport #teamSHE #tikmaynardcompany #agirlcanneverhavetoomanyBOOTS A photo posted by Lauren DeLalla (@l_delalla) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:10am PST

Some girls buy shoes….. #eventerproblems #new #saddle #handmade #buybritish #leather #horsesofinstagram A photo posted by holbs27 (@holbs27) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:14am PST

Multipurpose back on track polos. #eventerproblems #fashionforward #killingmesmalls A photo posted by Samantha Bell (@samantha.bell089) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:30pm PST

Yesterday was truly a sad, sad day. Dega bit off half of Zoni’s forelock and now he looks like a Dutch boy from me trying to even it all out…. lol @eventingduchess #eventerproblems A photo posted by Caroline Marelius (@caroline.eventing) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

Lost my helmet cover somewhere… #eventerproblems #redbud #crosscountry #eventinglive #rockinghorse #ocala2017 A photo posted by Redbud Farm Equestrian (@redbudequestrian) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:02am PST

Something tells me I have a thing for blue… – #eventerproblems A photo posted by Kate Drake (@katedrakevt) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Too many red polos? #eventerproblems #washersfull #redvesteventing #cwdteamred A photo posted by Beth Libby (@bether11) on Jan 28, 2017 at 7:49am PST

It’s because I make you wear purple, isn’t it? #eventerproblems #theflyingdorito A photo posted by Celsie Rae Abelt (@westwindstudio) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

Do you ever have a 15 minute argument with yourself trying to convince yourself not to go to the tack store? #EventerProblems — Ky Eventer Probs (@KyEventer) February 3, 2017

Haven’t done laundry, grab a sweater I don’t think I’ve worn to the barn. Get to work, find hay on ‘clean’ sweater. Just #eventerproblems — Lisa Colburn (@xKyaliix) February 2, 2017

