#EventerProblems Vol. 104: What Are You Wearing?

By on Feb 11, 2017 12:00 pm - 0 views

Equestrians are so fashionable! We walk around looking like we just stepped off a page of the SmartPak catalog, like, all the time.

Haha just kidding. We are ragged-out, mud-splattered, hoarder tack store addicts, and all our horses want to do in the world is run around naked covered in their own filth.

Allow us to share a few examples:

When it’s Sports Day at school so you represent. #equestrianlife #eventerproblems #shouldacleanedmyboots #ptlife

A photo posted by Mindy Kutzner-Shannon (@mkutzner) on

Precisely why I do not get manicures often. #eventerproblems #eventinglife #eventingproblems

A photo posted by ℓιzz (@live_love_ride92) on

Thank you Coco! Is it monday? Oh yes it is! #eventerproblems #horsenation #lynet

A photo posted by Lea Ditte Marsk Lauridsen (@lea_lauridsen) on

#couragehasopinions #ottbproblems #horsememes #eventerproblems #didntthinkthatthrough

A photo posted by @couragehasopinions on

Noooooooooooo!!!!!!! #notagain #eventerproblems

A photo posted by Kristi Cetak (@kristicetak) on

Some girls buy shoes….. #eventerproblems #new #saddle #handmade #buybritish #leather #horsesofinstagram

A photo posted by holbs27 (@holbs27) on

Multipurpose back on track polos. #eventerproblems #fashionforward #killingmesmalls

A photo posted by Samantha Bell (@samantha.bell089) on

Lost my helmet cover somewhere… #eventerproblems #redbud #crosscountry #eventinglive #rockinghorse #ocala2017

A photo posted by Redbud Farm Equestrian (@redbudequestrian) on

Something tells me I have a thing for blue… – #eventerproblems

A photo posted by Kate Drake (@katedrakevt) on

Too many red polos? #eventerproblems #washersfull #redvesteventing #cwdteamred

A photo posted by Beth Libby (@bether11) on

It’s because I make you wear purple, isn’t it? #eventerproblems #theflyingdorito

A photo posted by Celsie Rae Abelt (@westwindstudio) on

Go Eventing.

Comments