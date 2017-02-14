EventerProblems Vol. 105: Smile! You’re on Eventing Nation

At the end of the day I think we can all agree that horses are a big bunch of hairy weirdos. (Although, I guess the same thing could be said of their riders — although hopefully with significantly less hair.) And sometimes we are able to capture that weirdness in a photo and share it on social media for all the world to see.
Exhibit A: your latest batch of #EventerProblems …
Pretty sure this is *not* what our dear veterinarian meant when he said, “hand grazing, but not active walking.” ♀️ #dorado #ottb #21goingon4 #bubbleboy #stallrestproblems #eventerproblems #handgrazingfail #perfectlytimedphoto #spradlinglife2017
#photobombed by hay. #eventerproblems #horsefail #perfecttiming
When your trainer thinks she’s SO FUNNY with the comments as she watches you warm up your very excited horse. (sound on!) #jesushelpme #gallop #crosscountry #xc #eventer #playinghooky #horsepeople #eventerproblems #equestrian #anchorequestrian
You know you’ve reached a new level of spoiled when your truck’s GPS has a custom icon that matches your truck, including the sun roof #ram #spoiled #eventerproblems #horsegirlsgetbigtrucks
Boyd Martin’s horses are a little weird. #carlisnotamused #eventerproblems #eventing #eventer #equestrian #horses
When turn in goes wrong: my phone fell out of my pocket into 6+ inches of fluffy new snow which I only realized after 15 horses trampled the area, hungrily awaiting their dinners. Someone’s hoof stepped right on it, and it’s a gonner. . #horseproblems #equestrianproblems #eventerproblems #farmlife #ohwell #insurance #lifewithhorses #whoops #zipyourpockets #onlyinmn
Such a lovely balmy morning at a whole 7f degrees this morning. Somehow I decided that this would be a great day for our last jump school before the Jumper Sunday….. – #eventerproblems #whydoilivewheretheairhurtsmyface #vermont #stillnotevenclosetomycoldestridetemperature #imustreallylovethisridingthing #isittoolatetogosouth
JAS champs entered✅Tweseldown entered✅combined training entered✅BS membership & entries done✅ then I saw my bank account #eventerproblems pic.twitter.com/A5SecYv4ql
Why is it I can hop out of bed any hr for horses, but im like dead weight when it comes work #eventerproblems
Watching the Wellington #EventingShowcase while going to get hay for my ponies. #eventerproblems @eventingnation pic.twitter.com/vnKLQKVHgF
Running to Stop & Shop at 10:45pm because you ran out of applesauce and your picky princess won’t eat his SMZs without it #eventerproblems
Go Eventing.