#EventerProblems Vol. 105: Smile! You’re on Eventing Nation

By on Feb 14, 2017 11:58 am - 500 views

At the end of the day I think we can all agree that horses are a big bunch of hairy weirdos. (Although, I guess the same thing could be said of their riders — although hopefully with significantly less hair.) And sometimes we are able to capture that weirdness in a photo and share it on social media for all the world to see.

Exhibit A: your latest batch of #EventerProblems …

#photobombed by hay. #eventerproblems #horsefail #perfecttiming

A photo posted by Amie (@fonderofdublin) on

Go Eventing.

Comments