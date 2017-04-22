EventerProblems Vol. 115: Brave Enough to Fail

Charlie Chaplin once said, “Failure is unimportant. It takes courage to make a fool of yourself.” In that sense, horses and the people who ride them are among the most courageous beings on earth.

From the everyday to the epic, here are a few of your bravest fails:

Well I’ve been waiting to post this gem from my lesson yesterday. Sadly I managed to sprain my ankle get a concussion and dislocate my jaw. I think my ego took the biggest hit. 😂😂 #misseditmondays #eventerproblems A post shared by annmarie stockinger (@astockinger66) on Apr 5, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

#eventerproblems #tbstallion #uphill A post shared by Helen Brew (@helen_brew) on Apr 5, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

Scrolling through old photos and found this gem from our Classic 3-Day in 2014. Perfect for #failfriday. Thankfully Rori was clever enough to get us out of this predicament. #eventerproblems #thatdropsadoozie #yikes #nailedit A post shared by Sarah Stinneford (@sarahstinnefordeq) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

Why drop off a bank when you can launch? #DemiLogic #EventerProblems #Eventing #OTTB #kadieykampeventing A post shared by Kendall Baker (@kendallb95) on Apr 5, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

The face when you’re going to a jump and you and your horse know it’s either going to be taken long or chip in #eventerproblems #horseproblems #help #chipin #toolong #ohno A post shared by Sydney Dennis (@they.call.me.sunnyd) on Apr 5, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

#horselife : an existence in which one focuses on all the moments of sweetness, connection, and bliss even during the moments of frustration and horsey confusion. #eventerproblems #balance #welshpony #ottbs A post shared by Helen Brew (@helen_brew) on Mar 29, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

Just a little left behind 😂😂 #failfriday #OTTB #ottbofinstagram #eventers #eventerproblems #jump #springfever A post shared by Brittany Todd (@brittanytodd001) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

The daily sass when I hook up my trailer. I just stand there and wait until they realize they are being dumb. Where was all this energy when they won a combined total of $157 on the track? Idiots. #falllinefarm #farmlife #ottbsofinstagram #eventerproblems A post shared by Kristen Brennan (@kbflippyfloppy) on Mar 22, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

A little #tbt to a good #fail at a Marilyn Payne clinic. #eventerproblems A post shared by Emily (@may_as_well_event) on Apr 6, 2017 at 5:40am PDT

How not to jump into water (and how to quickly cool off during XC schooling) #eventerproblems A post shared by Hannah Schofield (@hannah2ana) on Apr 11, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

#textsfromthefarrier #hedoesntgetpaidenough #eventerproblems A post shared by Megan Howe (@meganandmillie) on Mar 25, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

How do I submit to Chronicle of the Horse’s Missed it Mondays? Can’t believe we recovered from this and jumped clear with just a little time! Thanks to Barbara for the picture 😂 #fencehorsetrials #EventerProblems #misseditmonday A post shared by Katharine Stancliff (@katharinethestubbenlady) on Apr 15, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

In case anyone thinks Vermonters are exaggerating when we talk about mud season. #eventerproblems #thestruggleisreal #pigletmonkey #funagain A post shared by Andrea Waldo (@stresslessriding) on Apr 11, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

Dear George, Round bales are food, not bedding. Good thing you dance fancy and jump bravely. #eventerproblems #farmgirlcrossfit #KREstrong A post shared by Stone Ridge Eventing (@stoneridgeeventing) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

When your horse gets spooked by the ribbon and proceeds to buck you off during the victory gallop 😂😂😂#theflyingburrito #fenceHT #eventerproblems #myhorseisfreakishlyathletic #goeventing A post shared by Bette (@besum1) on Apr 18, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

I was trying to take a video to show off how well behaved my pony is… she didn’t cooperate. #ottbsofinstagram #eventerproblems A post shared by Lizzie Harder (@eventerlizzie) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

At least my horse can take a joke! Happy April Fools everyone. #grayhorseproblemsblog #ottbsofinstagram #flail #getoverit #eventerproblems #itdoesnthavetobepretty #ourownstyle A post shared by Gray Horse Problems Blog (@grayhorseproblemsblog) on Apr 1, 2017 at 5:56am PDT

Go Eventing.