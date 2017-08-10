EventerProblems Vol. 125: Keep EN Weird

What a “unique” demographic we have in the people and horses of Eventing Nation. Here are a few snapshots from your very “special” lives.
Don’t forget to tag ’em #EventerProblems on social media!
“Thank you for my clean stall and fresh shavings that I just rolled in… but can I have my Rice Krispie Treat now?” #cidney #southerncomfort #ciderman #ottb #offthetrackthoroughbred #gelding #eventer #eventing #threedayeventing #eventersofinstagram #horsesofinstagram #eventingnation #eventerproblems #ricekrispies #ricekrispietreats
Essie, Jasper and Flirt would like to file a complaint. They ‘only’ had grass for a couple of hours while old hay was cleaned from the shelter and a fresh new round bale installed. Oh, and dinner was 20 minutes late. Someone needs to call Sarah MacLaughlan, pronto. #eventerproblems #t3eventing #trexeventer #hangry #omnomnom
We thought our word choice for our new bonnet was very fitting….. had little control first 3 jumps on course and had to use both hands on right rein to turn sharp into the woods at one point as he saw another fence he liked…. uploading go pro video soon as it’s quite entertaining.. pony was amazing however and jumped like he was going around Rolex ✴️#ponypower #woahd*mnit #eventer #eventerproblems #eventersolutions #ifthebonnetfits #morganhorse #sportmorgans #gopro #goprohero4 #goproequestrian #grotonhouse
The epitome of a #redheadedmare is this right here. She hates riding in the rain and tosses her head incessantly, and don’t you dare try and wash her face with a wet sponge. Yet every time it rains she hangs her head out the window and gets soaked….. ugh mares #herwayorthehighway #eventerproblems #eventingnation
Dressage by darkness. Sure not very effective but in the dark all of our moves are 10s In all seriousness though Ember is truly one of a kind. Because of GRE prep I couldn’t get out until 9 pm which meant riding in fading light. She never once spooked or hesitated and moved around the ring like #valegro . I often joke about how stand-off she is but nights like tonight show me how much she trusts me and how strong our bond has become. I love my #eventerproblems #probablyabadidea
\
In the past 48hrs I’ve managed to flood the new barn, be outnumbered by peacocks, move furniture,try to catch the puppy (only to find him in the pond ) and a million other things that I’m too exhausted to remember. Buuttttt despite all of this I can’t wait to see what the next couple of weeks hold! ❤️ #workhard #playharder #eventerproblems #dogsofen #baxterkipling #baxterandbaker #jrt #jackrussellterrorist #oops #ifloodedthebarn #mybad #wonthappenagain #holypeacocks #theyrevicious #isitfridayyet #brittanywalkereventing #eaglepointplantation #nofilter #blackandwhite #peacockseverywhere #holyfowl #baxterisoverit #puppylife
Go Eventing.